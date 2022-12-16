Fifeshire sends out pressies after an exhausting year for local families

Fifeshire Foundation trustees Mark Sheehan and Rob Grant with gifts donated for the charity’s Big Give.

This time of year Shanine Hermsen feels a bit like Santa.

The Fifeshire Foundation executive officer has been travelling around the region collecting stacks of donated gifts from schools, businesses and organisations.

Then, she has watched volunteers make up gift boxes at the Habitat Hub.

“I’m blown away by the generosity of people... it’s really heartening to receive everything and put it all into boxes.”

For Christmas, the foundation is giving out 300 parcels of toys and food to families around the region as part of their “Big Give” Christmas appeal.

The boxes are tailor-made for recipients, with things like toys, luxury food items and vouchers for outings donated by places like Natureland and the Brook Sanctuary.

And, it all comes from the community pitching in to ensure no one missed out this Christmas, Hermsen said.

“The quality of stuff that people are giving is high, the gift boxes look amazing.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Fifeshire Foundation executive officer Shanine Hermsen and programme coordinator Emma Bennett.

Hermsen heard about children who had fundraised with car washes and completing extra chores, and a woman who raised $600 and a “huge pile of gifts” with a Santa’s grotto.

The gift recipients were referred by local agencies and organisations.

Hermsen said she had heard sad stories.

Some were tragic, like families who had lost everything in a house fire, or children who had lost a parent.

Others spoke of rising anxiety in a time of spiralling living costs.

“A lot of people have been struggling through the year in general. Food, rent costs rising, all sorts of families.”

The amount of “working poor” the charity helped this year had risen sharply, she said.

In October, the foundation received 50 applications, almost double that of the same month last year.

There were more first-timers, including many who were working, Hermsen said.

Started in 1993, the charitable trust exists to give financial assistance to people going through hardship who live in the Nelson region.

While the Big Give is what the charity is most known, Fifeshire can help people in a range of different ways, such as with food costs, dental work and other day-to-day expenses.