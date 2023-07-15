Nelson home one of most sustainable in the country

Nelson couple Nathan Edmondston and Yuki Fukuda and their daughter Miyu Edmondston, 8, have one of New Zealand’s leading sustainable homes, which is being held up as an example to the housing industry.

Nelson architect Nathan Edmondston​ and his wife Yuki Fukuda​ haven’t had to turn their heating on yet this winter.

The temperature in their home, which has just met the country’s highest home sustainability standard, hadn’t dropped beneath 19 degrees celsius since the couple and their daughter moved in, a year ago, they said.

That was down to design aspects including good insulation and ventilation of the three-bedroom house in Nelson South, the only certified passive house in the city.

This week, the home received a 10 Homestar rating from the NZ Green Building Council (NZGBC) – the organisation’s highest sustainability rating – held by only seven homes nationwide.

NZGBC chief executive Andrew Eagles said it was a “truly outstanding” home, using environmentally responsible materials and designed in a way to reduce energy, water and waste, and create healthy spaces.

“Leading projects like this one in Nelson are incredibly important and show our industry we can do better”.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Edmondston and Fukuda in their energy efficient passive house in Nelson.

Edmondston and Fukuda said their main motivation when designing their home was to make its carbon footprint as small as possible.

The house needs very little energy to run. A solar system on the roof heats the water. A heat recovery ventilation system, which helps keep the house dry and regulate its temperature, uses the equivalent electricity of a lightbulb, Edmondston said.

The ventilation system takes warm air from inside areas of the house like the bathroom and kitchen, and uses it to heat fresh air coming in from outside.

Triple glazed windows, mostly facing north to capture the heat from the sun, were among features ensuring the home was airtight – meaning the ventilation system could do its job properly.

Having two storeys allowed for a smaller house footprint and a shape that was much better for retaining heat.

The couple also made sure carbon emissions arising from its building materials and construction (embodied carbon) were as low as possible.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff A look from the rear of the Nelson home.

The house was made predominantly of wood, right down to its piles, using locally-sourced timber from plantation forests.

The building was prefabricated in a local factory by engineering company, Potius Building Systems, with elements like roof and wall panels put together in two days onsite, reducing transport emissions.

An exterior wall system designed by the company increased the thermal performance of the wall by over 33%, Edmondston said.

Once prefabricated parts were installed on site, the house was completed by local passive house certified carpenter, Basham Building.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff A view down a hallway in Edmondston and Fukuda’s energy efficient passive home.

The pair moved into their home near Nelson hospital in June 2022, and the house was certified as a passive house five months later.

Passive houses are buildings built to a rigorous standard for energy efficiency.

The couple said overall, their house used 30% less energy per year than the “RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge target” – an initiative architects could sign up to in order to meet climate mitigation goals.

Its embodied carbon amounted to 4% of the RIBA target, they said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Edmondston and Fukuda received a 10 Homestar rating from the NZ Green Building Council for their home.

One oil heater was sufficient to heat up the whole house, which they had used for around ten hours in total last year, Fukuda said.

The curtains also acted as an effective heater or air-conditioner; being opened or shut against the sun, she said.

“If every house is built like this, then we still have a chance [of reaching the country’s carbon goals].”

Edmondston believed the house met the requirements of the Zero Carbon Act, taking into consideration the offsetting of its electricity use through the electricity provider, and through trees the couple are planting on the property.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff A look at the energy efficient kitchen.

The model was one that could be adopted widely by developers now, but most developers were still choosing to build homes with carbon intensive concrete, he said.

While it was more expensive to build the house than it would have been with a group building company, the "true cost" of those other houses did not take into consideration "the cost of carbon" that future generations would need to deal with (including climate disasters), Edmondston said.

Some elements of the house had very good payback periods – the solar system would pay for itself in about 5-6 years for example, he said

There was also a health benefit which was hard to put a monetary value on, and some decisions were made around pay more now replace less later, he said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff The bedroom in the energy efficient passive house.

While the government had signalled houses built from 2035 would be required to be built to a passive house standard, more developers need to look to actively reduce their carbon impacts as soon as possible, he said.

“We need to make our building code better, so that the people who buy homes know they are getting a good quality product.”