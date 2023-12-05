Christmas trees take centre stage at Nelson Airport

Nelson Airport communications manager Beth Catley, left, Dame Suzie Moncrieff, and Nelson Tasman Hospice head of support engagement and income development Donna Ching-Tregidga with the trees at Nelson Airport.

The winner of Nelson Airport’s best Christmas tree has been chosen, but it’s being kept under wraps until the new year.

Nine ‘Christmas Trees of Remembrance’ decorated by businesses from across the region have been placed inside the terminal as part of a new partnership between the airport and Nelson Tasman Hospice.

Money raised by the sponsorship of the businesses, which included Sounds Air, Proper Crisps and NBS, would help patients and families in Nelson Tasman continue to receive free hospice services.

And on Monday, a legend of the Nelson arts scene had the job of deciding who had done the best job of decorating their tree.

Dame Suzie Moncrieff, founder of the World of WearableArt Awards, looked for solid storytelling, creativity and overall design flair, and said she was delighted to judge the inaugural event.

“Nelson Tasman Hospice is a local charity that is crucial to our community, supporting over 240 patients and families a month throughout our region,” Moncrieff said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Passengers visiting Nelson Airport over the holiday period can vote for a tree to be crowned People’s Choice champion.

“As their work is only partially funded, they really need community support to continue to provide the services they do, and so I'm really pleased to support their work.”

Though Moncrieff’s chosen overall winner wouldn’t be announced until the new year, the thousands of people visiting the airport each day over the holiday period could vote for a People’s Choice champion.

“Over the summer period there will be between 2500 and 3000 passengers moving through the terminal daily,” said Nelson Airport communications manager Beth Catley.

“The Trees of Remembrance will provide a highly visible showcase both for hospice and for the generous businesses that have sponsored and decorated a tree. The businesses have put a huge amount of thought and care into their trees, and it’s wonderful to see the joy their efforts have brought to the terminal,” Catley said.

Nelson-Tasman Hospice head of supporter engagement and income development Donna Ching-Tregidga said the Christmas tree competition was an extension of their annual Trees of Remembrance campaign, which had been running for more than three decades.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Moncrieff, centre, says she is delighted to judge the inaugural Christmas Trees of Remembrance event.

“We are delighted to partner with Nelson Airport in this new activation, to GO Media for their prize sponsorship and to the businesses who have sponsored and decorated a tree. They have blown us away with their energy, enthusiasm and creativity,” Ching-Tregidga said.

“It’s also wonderful to have Dame Suzie as a judge.”

The trees would stay on display at the terminal until January 11, and visitors could vote for their favourite by scanning the QR code attached to the trees or by going to nelsonairport.co.nz/trees-of-remembrance.