School dux put in plenty of work outside the classroom

Motivation to study was sometimes an issue for Tapawera Area School dux, Rosa Cameron.

But building “mental stamina” was good preparation for a planned lifetime of involvement in sport and recreation.

The former head student, who represented the school in volleyball at Area School Nationals, also captained the senior netball team, and coached netball both in school and for her club.

Other achievements included winning the Network Tasman Physical Science and Technology Award, coming first for English, Maths, P.E., and Biology, and mentoring younger students.

We found out more.

What is next for you?

I am heading to Dunedin to study a degree in Exercise and Sports Science. I have chosen this degree as a stepping stone for now as, like many others, I am not set on what I would like to do yet and it gives me many pathways to choose from. I really enjoy playing and coaching many sports and I also have come to find the theory behind it all very interesting. I hope to be involved in sport and recreation for the rest of my life and this next step in my life will help me realise that.

How many hours a day did you have to study/train to win this title?

Achieving this award was more complex than just the amount of time I spent studying. There were times this year that I felt less than motivated toward studying which meant that mental stamina also played a large role. I would also say that it has taken me a moment to find my learning/studying style, so sometimes a piece of work could be completed with little effort and other times it was really an uphill battle. In the mix, I also played several sports throughout the year, alongside my leadership responsibilities/opportunities. Overall, I had to spend a good chunk of time outside the classroom putting in the work.

What is your favourite subject?

Physical Education is by far my favourite subject. Initially, I chose to take it at NCEA level because I like playing sports and being active, but as I have continued, I've found the written work increasingly stimulating. The intertwining factors of sport and activity in New Zealand (and across the whole world) are endless, making the subject far more well-rounded than I ever thought it was. Coming in close are the likes of English, Maths, Health, and Biology - coincidently the subjects I have taken in year 13 - as it has been important for me to be doing things I like.

What was the biggest challenge of high school?

Attending an area school since I was 5 years old has made not only my high school but also my primary/intermediate experience a unique thing. I have had the privilege of knowing and being supported by a continuous group of teachers throughout my entire schooling. I will say that this has had its own challenges as well. My biggest challenge would probably be my own motivation and perseverance towards my goals, as that has notably been a barrier to my own success at times. I think I may have missed out on competitive pressure that could have boosted my motivation, but in the end, I have achieved some awesome things regardless.

What is the thing you will miss the most about being at high school?

As I mentioned above, attending an area school is a special experience that many do not get to have. I have had a very small and tight-knit year group (a total of 15 students in our final year) and I will definitely miss the familiarity of these people. My teachers also are an integral part of my growing and learning, so leaving this bubble of support and community will be a huge loss in my life. I will also miss the structure of life in school greatly in terms of organised sport and opportunities. The amount of things we are given in school is something I especially have not realised until I have now left. I think a big part of 'missing' being at high school is about having to step into a new part of life which can be daunting. However, I think despite having to leave behind such a great time, I am really looking forward to what is to come.