A car collision took place outside Mobil Tāhunanui gas station late last night.

Two cars have collided near a Nelson petrol station.

The accident happened near the Mobil station at the corner of Tāhunanui Drive and Muritai St 10.08pm on Tuesday night, a Fire and Emergency spokesman confirmed.

Police attended, and Fire and Emergency assisted in clearing the street afterwards.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person involved in the accident was taken to Nelson Hospital in a moderate condition.