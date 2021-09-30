Helicopter pulls man from mountain in 'challenging' rescue

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust has airlifted a man to Nelson Hospital after he activated his beacon.

A man has been airlifted from the top of Mt Arthur to Nelson Hospital in a rescue described as “challenging.”

Pilot Euan Stratford said the rescue was “not ideal” due to the conditions, with strong gales and snow at the top of Mt Arthur, but they managed to get to the man.

Stratford said the man was “pretty cold” when they got to him. He had been trapped by bad weather on the top of the mountain and had activated his beacon.