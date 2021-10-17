Car cut streetlight in half, pinned it to wall

A car collided with a streetlight on Annesbrook Drive and badly damaged it. The streetlight has since been repaired by an electrician.

A streetlight was cut in half and pinned to a concrete wall after a driver crashed their car into it police said.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to the single vehicle crash on Annesbrook Drive at 4.23am Sunday, October 17.

Police said during the crash a car collided with a streetlight at the roundabout on Annesbrook Drive. The streetlight was sheared off at the base, and was pinned to a concrete wall by the vehicle.

The car’s single occupant was treated for injuries at a nearby address.

The streetlight has since been repaired by an electrician.