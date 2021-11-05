Busy afternoon as rescue helicopter aids three people in the top of the south

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter performed three sorties in the top of the south on Thursday.

Pilot Colby Tyrrell said they flew to D'Urville Island at 12.11pm on Thursday to aid a woman living in Kupe Bay.

There was no access to the island due rough weather stopping the ferry from running.

At 4.47pm they flew to Deep Bay in the Marlborough Sounds to pick up a woman who had fallen on the track between Elaine Bay and Penzance Bay.

Less than two hours later they flew to Cyathea Cove in the Abel Tasman National Park, and airlifted a man to Nelson Hospital at 6.36pm.