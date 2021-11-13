Driver seriously injured after crashing car into house

A man crashed his car into a house in Wakefield at 6.07am, Saturday morning.

A police spokesman said a man was seriously injured in a car versus house collision on Whitby Rd at 6.07am, Saturday morning.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Mau Barbara said FENZ worked with St John to extract the person from the vehicle after they were trapped following the collision.

St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell said one patient in a serious condition following the crash and was transported to Nelson Hospital.