One person injured in early-morning crash in Nelson

One patient has been taken to hospital following crashing into a pedestrian pole in Tāhunanui. (file photo)

One person has been taken to hospital following an early-morning crash in Nelson on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said a single vehicle crashed into a pole at a pedestrian crossing on Muritai St in Tahunanui around 7.30am.

The car rolled following the crash but no one was trapped, and one person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The Tāhunanui Community Notice Board has posted that the crash took place opposite the Tāhunanui Community Hub, and Muritai St is currently closed.