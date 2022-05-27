Nelson airline to resume schedule, increase North Island flights

Originair will be resuming its normal schedule in July, with added flights to Palmerston North.

A Nelson-based airline will be resuming services to North Island after having to reduce flights because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Originair customer services manager Tania Armstrong said the airline was taking its first steps to resuming its usual schedule.

Omicron’s effect on air travel meant the airline had been forced to reduce its flight schedule in February.

However, Originair could now resume key services and business-timed flights. Services between Nelson and Napier would be resumed, and additional direct flights between Nelson and Palmerston North would be added.

Originair/Supplied The airline was forced to decrease its schedule following the peak of the Covid-19 Omicron outbreak.

Direct flights from Nelson to Palmerston North would fly twice daily on peak demand days. The intent was to offer this service every day except Saturdays.

Additionally, there would be improved departure times on key dates for business travellers from Hamilton and Palmerston North.

The schedule change would commence from July 1.

Originair started flying passengers from Hamilton to Nelson in 2021, following them adding a Jetstream 32EP plane to their three-plane fleet.

Originair chief executive Robert Inglis, said the morning departure between the two cities would allow business travellers to get a full day’s work in Palmerston North.

Originair tickets are now available to purchase on the airline’s website or by phone on 0800 380 380.