Maitai Valley Rd is down to one lane and the footpath is closed thanks to a slip.

Nelson City Council contractors put up the barriers to allow single-lane access after the slip initially closed the road.

Geotechnical engineers were assessing a slip on Botanic Hill above Maitai Valley Rd, near Nile St, but could not yet say holw long the lane would likely be closed.