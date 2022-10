Botanical Hill during the flooding in August. A slip on the hill has caused Maitai Valley Rd to close.

Maitai Valley Rd is closed due to slip risk.

Nelson City Council said on Monday afternoon about 4pm barriers were being installed to allow one lane to open for resident access.

The council said on its Facebook page Geotech engineers were assessing a slip on Botanic Hill above Maitai Valley Rd near Nile St.