Public thanked for pushing themselves to the limit during rescue helicopter appeal

The NBS Rescue Helicopter Appeal raised $130,402.90, with the #NBS10for10 reaching its goal of $10,000.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter staff have thanked generous locals in the top of the south after they donated more than $130,000 during their October appeal, including $10,000 for the NBS 10 for 10 push-up challenge.

Nelson Banking Society commercial general manager Howie Timms and Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Paula Muddle said the October appeal managed to raise $130,402.90.

The Tasman Mako lead 10 for 10 Challenge, which saw NBS donating $10 to the appeal each time someone posted a video of them completing 10 push-ups online, also reached its target of $10,000.

Muddle said this was an incredible effort. During a time when rising cost of living and high household costs were putting pressure on people’s spending, this amount had exceeded expectations.

“We are so grateful to everyone who got involved in this year’s campaign who drove a number of activities that really made a difference to the final total.”

Local businesses such as Lambrettas, Salvito’s Pizza Bar, Nelson KIA, MD Outdoor Sports, Kismet, the Action Centre, and Richmond Fresh Choice had donated a percentage of their earnings to the appeal.

Muddle thanked everyone who took part in the #NBS10for10 challenge, saying it had been a “magnificent effort”.

“We are very much indebted to NBS for supporting this appeal for the third year running and to our other corporate sponsors who make a real difference in keeping the rescue helicopter and its crew in the air and saving lives.”

NBS chief executive Tony Cadigan said the #NBS10for10 appeal had been a fun way to get people involved in the appeal, and a way for people to show their support without donating.

“I am absolutely delighted with the increase in funds raised for the Trust. We were proud to be able to get the Tasman Mako involved in challenging our community to tale part in the #NBS10for10 Challenge and through this we’re happy that we could engage with the wider community to raise awareness of the vital work of the rescue helicopter.”

Muddle said the previous month saw the rescue chopper complete 43 missions across the top of the south.

It had been “humbling and heartwarming” when speaking to the helicopter crew. One member held up a piece of equipment purchased and said it had directly saved two lives already.

“We are all in this together as a community and we can make a real difference thanks to the support of NBS and our family of sponsors and supporters.”