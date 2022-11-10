Tramper winched from Kahurangi National Park

An injured tramper was able to activate her personal locater beacon when she was injured in Kahurangi National Park. (file photo)

A tramper who fell and injured herself in a national park was carrying a locator beacon for the first time.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Brendan Hiatt said the chopper winched a female tramper from Mount Olympus in Kahurangi National Park on Wednesday about 5.30pm.

The chopper responded to a personal locator beacon signal sent through the Rescue Coordination Centre.

Hiatt said the tramper it was the first time she had hired a beacon before going tramping. When she injured herself, she had the beacon to activate.

The helicopter returned from transporting her to Nelson Hospital at 7.10pm.