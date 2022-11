State Highway 65 in Shenandoah was closed following a crash near Lower Maruia Bridge around 10am Wednesday morning.

A section of the highway between Hamner Springs and Murchison was closed for an hour after a truck crash on Wednesday.

Waka Kotahi said State Highway 65 near Lower Maruia bridge was shut following a truck crashing there about 10am.

A St John spokesperson said no injuries were reported.