Tramper retrieval all in a day's - and night's - work for Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter has taken to the skies 204 times this year, eight in the past week alone.

The crew attended two medical emergencies on Tuesday, May 23. A primary mission was flown from Kaikōura Medical Centre and transferred to Christchurch Hospital.

The use of NVGs was required on this mission and another medical emergency was transferred from Golden Bay Medical Centre to Nelson Hospital.

Mid week, the crew flew a medical emergency from Murchison Medical Centre to Nelson Hospital.

The police requested assistance with a search and rescue of a stranded tramper in Abel Tasman National Park on Thursday and the crew were deployed around 2pm.

Right after completing the search and rescue mission, the helicopter was called to an injury sustained by a fall in the Tākaka area.

Early on Saturday morning an inter-facility transfer was completed from Buller to Nelson Hospital.

Around 4pm on Saturday the rescue helicopter attended a patient in Mapua who had suffered a traumatic injury during a sporting event. The patient was transferred to Christchurch Hospital for speciality care.

A traffic accident in St Arnaud required one patient to be transferred to Nelson Hospital with a traumatic injury on Sunday.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded by the community for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support. If you would like to support this lifesaving service, please donate online www.helirescue.co.nz/donate

Weekly Round Up

Missions Completed: 8

Winch use: 0

NVG use: 1

Missions Year to date: 202