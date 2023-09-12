Tickled pink by a natural soda company with a heart of gold

Pete and Marleen Suy, owners of Pete’s Natural Sodas, are helping raise money and awareness for Heart Kids NZ.

OPINION: If you follow this column you may have read about Pete’s Natural Sodas, and if you haven’t read about them here you will have seen these outstanding, lower sugar drinks in the drinks chiller at supermarkets and other outlets around the country.

Just in case you have been living in a cocoon for the past 10 years, Pete’s Natural Sodas produce a range of lightly carbonated sodas that are made using significantly less sugar than most other carbonated drinks on the market.

The sugar they use is a raw, organic, Fair Trade sugar and only freshly squeezed local fruits are used – no concentrates from overseas.

There’s not an artificial colour or flavour in sight, if it says lemonade on the label it is made using real, fresh lemons; if it says boysenberries then it is flavoured with fresh, local boysenberry juice.

To top it off, every natural flavouring used is grown in New Zealand, and often in Nelson.

The Pete’s Natural Sodas website says “Fair Trade@HOME means that we buy all our ingredients in New Zealand. Other companies use Fair Trade ingredients from overseas to add flair to their story but we prefer to support our local economy. By buying all our fruit here in New Zealand, we support the local growers, paying them a fair price for their fruit. To us that makes sense. Keeping it local!”

The quality of the sodas is superb, and they have the awards to prove it.

At the 2023 New Zealand Outstanding Food Producer Awards, Pete’s Natural Sodas not only won a gold medal for their Currant Crush (Black Currant) soda, but it was also named as the Champion in the Drink Award category to go with the many awards they have won over the years.

Their Fresh Hop Lemonade has been named as a finalist.

It will be available on their display wall for the attendees to purchase – all proceeds from these sales will be donated to a nominated charity.

Supplied With $1 from every bottle going to Heart Kids NZ, Pete’s Natural Sodas have so far raised $12,000.

Something else that is important to the owners Pete and Marleen (Mrs Pete) Suy is giving back to the community.

You may have read that a couple of months ago Maia Bear, the Heart Kids NZ mascot bear, was stolen. When Pete read about this he said to Marleen “what say we buy them a replacement”.

The offer was made to Heart Kids NZ but the company that made the original mascot bear replaced it for them at no cost. Because Marleen and Pete had made a connection with Heart Kids NZ they decided to help them raise some money during the annual Heart Kids NZ appeal week at the end of September.⁠

“We have teamed up with the incredible folks at Heart Kids NZ to lend a hand to families dealing with heart problems,” said Marleen.

“These superheroes have been at it for 40 years, providing unwavering support, info, and hope to heart kids and their whānau so they never feel alone.⁠”

Pete is the flavour wizard at Pete’s Natural Sodas and he came up with a pink lemonade to sell to raise funds for the cause.

Pete’s Natural Pink Lemonade, flavoured with fresh boysenberry juice is the result. The Pink Lemonade is limited to 12,000 bottles and $1 from every bottle sold is being donated to Heart Kids NZ.

While the drinks don’t go on sale until the September 25 to coincide with the Heart Kids NZ awareness week they are available for pre-sale on their website. Over 2000 bottles have been sold already so get in quick before they run out. I have my order in!

Marleen says “we have had a great response about the project and it’s something we may repeat in future years. It feels really great to be able to help these young kids with heart issues. Raising $12,000 from sales to our regular customers is amazing.”

It doesn’t stop there either, the couple have asked some local artists to create an artwork that includes a bottle of Pete’s Natural Sodas Pink Lemonade. These are being auctioned on Trade Me with all proceeds going to Heart Kids NZ too.

Just keep an eye out when those get listed.

Not only can you get this special drink, but Pete’s Natural Sodas have plenty of other options for you to choose from too. They have very cool, locally made wooden crates that hold 12 bottles you can order for yourself or as gifts with a personalised message.

I think they are a perfect gift if you want to send a few bottles of Nelson sunshine to family or friends around New Zealand this Christmas. Or maybe just to send anytime to let special people know you are thinking of them.

And if you want to get regular updates on what’s happening at Pete’s Natural Sodas, including being the first to find out about new flavours and promotions, then go to their website and join their mailing list.

Marleen promises not to fill your inbox with daily emails, just with updates and offers and you get 10% off your first order.