Seven injured after crash in Tasman

Seven people have been injured after a crash in Tasman on Friday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews from Mapua and Richmond stations responded to the two-car crash on State Highway 60 near Mapua about 4.47pm.

One person trapped in one of the cars had to be freed by firefighters.

A police spokesperson said one person was seriously injured and six people had minor injuries. Three people were in one car, and four were in the other.

The highway at Bronte, near the intersection of Bronte Rd was initially closed, but reopened just after 6pm.