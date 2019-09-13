Te reo to share billing at season's first Mako home match in Nelson

Tasman Rugby Union's community rugby manager Kahu Marfell and Dayveen Stephens of Te Tauihu o Te Waka a Maui Māori Rugby Board have been instrumental in the development of local players.

Nelson's first Mako home game for 2019 will also be a celebration of te reo.

Tasman - unbeaten after five games in the Mitre 10 rugby premiership - will take on North Harbour at Trafalgar Park this Sunday, kicking off at 4.35pm.

A range of events and initiatives prior to the opening whistle will tie in with Te Wiki o te Reo Māori and promote local Māori rugby.

A curtain raiser featuring Nelson Bays and Marlborough Under 16 will precede a 3.55pm performance from Nelson Intermediate's Te Pītau Whakarei kapahaka group.

Throughout the day Nelson Rugby Club president Shane Graham will share duties with regular Trafalgar Park ground announcer Josh Fogden and provide some commentary in Māori.

For the smaller members of the Māori rugby community, the warm-up to the big game starts much earlier with a wānanga at Whakatū Marae and Neale Park aimed at Māori youth under 13.

Derek Flynn/Fairfax NZ Tasman Māori halfback Jeff MacDonald makes a break against Canterbury Under 20. Te Reo and Tasman Māori rugby take centre stage at Nelson's first Mako home game for 2019.

Tasman Rugby Union (TRU) commercial and marketing manager Les Edwards said the day offered a great way to celebrate the final match of the Mitre 10 Cup's te reo round.

For those watching the game from home, an alternative te reo commentary of the match would be available on Sky Sport.

Te Tauihu o Te Waka a Maui Māori Rugby Board member Dayveen Stephens said preparations for the day had been "a seamless process" thanks to the support from Te Tauihu iwi and the Tasman Rugby Union.

"Les approached us and said; 'look Dayveen, NZ rugby wants to incorporate something to do with Te Wiki o te Reo Māori - I thought that was an excellent idea."

Te Tauihu o Te Waka a Maui Māori Rugby Board held its first official meeting last year to further the development of Māori rugby in the region.

TRU community rugby manager Kahu Marfell, of Ngati Kuia, and a former Mako and Māori Colts trialist, said he believed the efforts of the Te Tauihu board, particularly its chairman Barney Thomas, and NZ Rugby had put Māori rugby on the right track to bring more players through to the top level.

"It's been a huge initiative for guidance around Māori rugby - and the biggest thing for me has been the buy-in from both sides - much like the Mako."

As well as holding camps and sessions to help players connect with their Māori heritage and introduce the pathways available, mens and womens teams from Whakatū (Nelson Bays), Wairau (Marlborough) and Tasman regularly compete in local derbies and at tournaments such as Te Wai Pounamu South Island event in October.