Stoke's Birchwood School deputy principal Paul Butterworth retires

Sarah Thomas a teacher at Birchwood School presents Paul Butterworth, the retiring deputy principal, with a korowai made by pupils and teachers.

After 40 years' teaching and 27 years as deputy principal at Stoke's Birchwood School Paul Butterworth was given a fitting farewell by staff, students and well-wishers at a special final assembly.

The school's annual end of year show - in which Butterworth has featured throughout the years in roles such as a guitar-playing lost property item to baby shark - was dedicated to him.

In honour of Butterworth's favourite sporting team - which he followed to Japan for the World Cup - pupils and staff swapped green uniforms for an All Black dress code on Thursday.

The hour-long ceremony included songs and kapa haka from all four hubs of the school, as well as tributes from Butterworth's colleagues. They recalled his expansive archiving of class resources, efficient organisational skills, encouragement of students in the classroom and the sporting opportunities he provided as a coach or as a rugby referee.

Butterworth was presented with a korowai cloak made of paper 'feathers' signed by pupils, as well as a brand new bike to keep him busy, before a student-led haka brought proceedings to a close.

"You are loyal, conscientious and caring, you've made a difference in the lives of so many children, parents and staff in your time here. And I for one cannot imagine teaching at this school without you," teacher Fleur Harpur said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Birchwood School teachers sing during the retirement ceremony for deputy principal Paul Butterworth.

As well as Butterworth's immediate family, a number of former pupils were at the assembly to acknowledge his role in their development. Former Mako James Lowe - now playing rugby for Irish side Leinster - and Crusader Mitch Drummond provided congratulatory video messages to their old teacher.

"Congratulations on an awesome career on the rugby field as well as in the classroom. Stern as ever, you said it how it was and I'm sure you've definitely helped a lot more kids than just me - thanks very much for your time and service," Lowe said.

Butterworth began his teaching career at Christchurch's North New Brighton Primary School in 1979 - at a time when the average house price was $25,000, a pie cost 35 cents and The Knack's 'My Sharona' was the number one song in the country.

After taking up roles in King Country, West Coast, Otago and Southland, he arrived in Nelson in 1987 and taught at Nelson Central and Victory School before becoming deputy principal at Birchwood in 1992.

It's a role he's held ever since, stepping up to acting principal when required.

Butterworth said it had been a privilege to have had such a long association with the school, not only as a teacher, but as a parent. Three of his children attended Birchwood and the neighbouring kindergarten.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Paul Butterworth the retiring Birchwood School deputy principal at a special assembly in his honour.

He recognised the "special staff" that had made his time particularly memorable, and expressed gratitude for the bonds forged with families.

"At this time, I'm not sure if I'm adding to the teacher shortage or giving someone else an opportunity. People have told me I'm too young to retire but they haven't been looking at the odometer."

Camilla Brotherton has been appointed as the new Deputy Principal for 2020. She is from Auckland and is currently acting principal in a school in Raratonga.