Gas truck rolled on Whangamoa Saddle

A rolled truck on the Whangamoa Saddle has blocked one lane of the busy highway.

A truck containing gas bottles crashed on State Highway 6, between Central Rd and Hori Bay Rd about 11.50am on Friday.

The police media team said the gas bottles were all secure and posed no danger.

The east bound lane from Blenheim to Nelson was blocked, and would be for some time as a crane would be required to pull the truck off the road.

No one was thought to be badly injured in the crash.