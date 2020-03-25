Coronavirus: Mayors of Nelson and Tasman urge residents to take lockdown seriously

Nelson Central School is among the many deserted buildings as the country prepares for lockdown from Thursday. The region's mayors have urged residents to follow the self-isolation rules.

As the nation prepares to go into lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the mayors of the Nelson-Tasman region have urged residents to follow the rules.

Tasman District mayor Tim King asked people to take the "unprecedented lockdown period" seriously.

"As the Prime Minister has reiterated many times, the length and consequences of the lockdown will be determined by how well we all stick to the restrictions placed on us," King said. "Part of ensuring this lockdown will achieve its aim of reducing the rate of infection is that essential services are maintained so we all have access to the things we need to stay safe and well at home."

However, those services did not manage themselves.

READ MORE:

* Cases climb to 205 in New Zealand

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Council doors to close but work on essential services continues

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Tasman District mayor Tim King has urged people to respect the rules of the lockdown, saying everyone's efforts will help to achieve a successful outcome.

"Every time you turn on the tap for clean water, flush the toilet or put your rubbish out for collection, there are people making sure that happen," King said.

"As well as the council services, those in supermarkets, service stations, hospitals, pharmacies and other essential operations are also crucial to keeping the community running. They deserve our recognition for the excellent work they are doing while still having to manage their own family life under lockdown conditions and restrictions."

Farmers, food producers and related industries were providing "the most fundamental service of all".

"All of these people deserve our gratitude and respect," King said. "We show our respect for all these people when we respect the rules. Please, let's all take the situation seriously and follow the instructions. Together, all our efforts will help to achieve a successful lockdown outcome."

JOE LLOYD/STUFF Nelson mayor Rachel Reese says while people have to be physically isolated, they can still be socially connected.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said staying at home was the most important thing people could do.

"We've got to make sure we don't allow our bubble to burst," Reese said. "Work out who you are sticking with at home inside and don't interact with other people and burst that bubble. That's what creates that chain reaction and the only way to control this is to really respect those instructions we have been given."

However, while people had to be physically isolated, they could still be socially connected.

"Keep reaching out with your phone calls and social media; you can still talk at a distance to your neighbours."

Both councils, health agencies, police, Ministry of Social Development and other government agencies were working in partnership to support the community."This is where we have to work as a community but separately," Reese said. "It's the oddest thing in the world. It's a different way of operating, it's a big ask but we've got to do it."

All essential council services would continue, such as the supply of water and collection of rubbish.

"We've been planning for some time now, teams have been working for back-to-back days and hours to set this up, working remotely," the mayor said.

"Public transport will be operating for essential workers, anyone who needs to get to the supermarket who doesn't have transport, and to get to pharmacies and healthcare. We will be making sure there's good physical distancing as well."

Public toilets would remain open "as long as we can keep them clean to a high standard but if we can't, we'll have to close them".

Anyone in financial hardship who faced difficulties paying rates or charges "we want you to make contact with us sooner rather than later", Reese said, echoing similar statements by King earlier this week.

"We want to help people if they are in hardship situations, that's another priority at the moment," Reese said. "I'm not going to discuss rates, that's a problem for later. We've got a few months to sort that out but right now we are concerned about people who have immediate problems and can't pay their rates."