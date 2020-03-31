What's essentially open in Nelson during lockdown?

Toot Allan waits for the customers to come out of the dairy, which is limiting customer numbers inside.

Though many shops and businesses are closed, essential services are still up and running.

Many businesses have had to take precautions, including limiting the number of people in the shops and wearing protective clothing and masks.

Despite these precautions, and some changes to their usual business hours, these essential services are still open.

LUZ ZUNIGA Shop attendant Karen Ferrera during lockdown in Nelson, working in her dairy on Sunday.

DAIRIES:

▪ Hales Corner

▪ On The Spot in Victory Square and Polstead Rd

▪ Victory Discounter

▪ Night 'n' Day in Richmond, Stoke, Tāhunanui, and Nelson

▪ Brook St Dairy

▪ Suburban Store at the corner of Tāhunanui Dr and Green St

▪ Haven Rd Dairy except on weekends

▪ Night Owl Dairy on Waimea Rd

LAUNDROMATS:

▪ Liquid in Victory Square and Richmond

▪ Parkers Rd Laundrette formerly known as Bubbles

GROCERS:

▪ Raeward Fresh at Champion Rd roundabout

▪ Benge & Co from Monday to Saturday 8am – 6pm (4pm Saturday) with closures in the middle of the day for shift change and cleaning, card payments only

▪ CJ's Asian Market in Montgomery Square and on Queen St

▪ Praego in Buxton Square

Supermarkets and pharmacies are classed as an essential service and will remain open.

* If you know of any other essential businesses which are open, please email us at newsdesk@nelsonmail.co.nz