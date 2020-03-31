What's essentially open in Nelson during lockdown?

09:53, Mar 31 2020
Toot Allan waits for the customers to come out of the dairy, which is limiting customer numbers inside.
LUZ ZUNIGA
Though many shops and businesses are closed, essential services are still up and running.

Many businesses have had to take precautions, including limiting the number of people in the shops and wearing protective clothing and masks.

Despite these precautions, and some changes to their usual business hours, these essential services are still open.

Shop attendant Karen Ferrera during lockdown in Nelson, working in her dairy on Sunday.
LUZ ZUNIGA
DAIRIES:

Hales Corner
On The Spot in Victory Square and Polstead Rd
Victory Discounter
Night 'n' Day in Richmond, Stoke, Tāhunanui, and Nelson
Brook St Dairy
Suburban Store at the corner of Tāhunanui Dr and Green St
Haven Rd Dairy except on weekends
▪ Night Owl Dairy on Waimea Rd

LAUNDROMATS:

▪ Liquid in Victory Square and Richmond
▪ Parkers Rd Laundrette formerly known as Bubbles

GROCERS:

▪ Raeward Fresh at Champion Rd roundabout
Benge & Co from Monday to Saturday 8am – 6pm (4pm Saturday) with closures in the middle of the day for shift change and cleaning, card payments only
▪ CJ's Asian Market in Montgomery Square and on Queen St
Praego in Buxton Square 

Supermarkets and pharmacies are classed as an essential service and will remain open.

* If you know of any other essential businesses which are open, please email us at newsdesk@nelsonmail.co.nz

Those needing a mercy dash to put a load of clothes through the wash are in luck with several Nelson self-service laundromats still open for business through the lockdown period.
Tim O'Connell
