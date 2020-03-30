'Opportunist thief' steals hundreds of dollars worth of frozen meat from family business

Andy Williams of Ellis Creek Farm. About $800 worth of frozen beef was stolen from the butchery last week, the night before the country went into lockdown.

Hundreds of dollars worth of meat has been stolen from the butchery of a family-run farm near Takaka on the night before the national lockdown.

Ellis Creek Farms, which sells beef and lamb from its third-generation family farm locally in Golden Bay, had nearly a whole freezer load of beef stolen on Tuesday night last week.

Andy Williams, who helps run his wife's family business in partnership with a local butcher, said about 35kg of frozen beef cuts valued at around $800 was stolen.

Supplied Butcher Georgie Moleta, who works in partnership with Ellis Creek Farms.

Ellis Creek Farms sells fresh and frozen individual cuts of meat sourced from their spray-free farm at Golden Bay farmers' markets, and also does a regular meat box delivery service to people in the area.

Williams said they noticed the thermostat in one of the freezers increase at about 11pm on Tuesday night last week, indicating that something was not right.

It was the night before the country went into lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

When they checked the butchery they discovered thieves had helped themselves and cleaned out most of the meat.

They were left feeling "pretty stink" about the opportunist crime, which he said was most likely related to the impending coronavirus lockdown.

Supplied Hundreds of dollars worth of meat was taken in the opportunistic theft.

"An opportunist would have said, here's my chance to get my next couple of months worth of meat," Williams said.

They had not ruled out the possibility that the thief or thieves could have been a local who knew the area but "you kind-of hope that it's not," he said.

"I don't know whether it's a local who knows where the butchery is located ... All I would say to this person is that we worked a hell of a lot harder to produce that product than they did to steal it."

It was the first incident involving meat being stolen from the Ellis Creek butchery.

However, Williams said about three years ago someone had slaughtered and stolen more than 50 sheep from the back of the farm—but were "caught in the act" on the road.

"It's the same for other businesses and farms when people start wandering around flogging stuff.

"No one likes get ripped-off," he said.

Ellis Creek Farm had been happy to provide meat to the food bank in the past and they wanted to be able to do it again.

"But when someone who isn't in as much need as the people needing the food bank [steals the meat]… It makes you feel the opposite way [than when you donate]. Not a nice feeling."

Takaka Police constable Jonathon Davies said the theft was upsetting and the lockdown could "bring out the best and worst in people".

"A spike in crime has been seen overseas relating to what's going on with lockdowns, and it is something we have planned for and we are increasing patrolling everywhere as a result."

Davies said police traffic patrols had been travelling to Golden Bay daily to provide reassurance and to talk with and educate people about lockdown protocols.

People should report any crimes or other people or businesses not following lockdown rules to police by calling 105.

"Be kind to each other, let's get through this."