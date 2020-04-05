Nelson tennis pro ditches prosthetic to take game to next level

Professional tennis player Alex Hunt continues to train while in isolation with his family at their Tasman home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rising through the ranks of local and international tennis, Alex Hunt thought his prosthetic arm was as essential as his racquet.

However, recent injuries have proven life and career-changing for the 26-year-old.

The Tasman tennis player is spending the forseeable future at his parents' coastal property at Kina Peninsula, near Motueka, where no court access means he is improvising his training regime with the help of mum and dad.

MARTIN DE RUYTER After spending his whole life playing tennis with a prosthetic arm, an injury has seen Alex Hunt discard the prosthetic all together.

It may be the closest Hunt gets to a tennis match for now.

READ MORE:

* Davis Cup rep Ajeet Rai limbers up for 2020 with home town exhibition

* One-armed Kiwi Alex Hunt enters the tough world of pro tennis

* Budding pro Alex Hunt sweeps through first round of Wellington Tennis Open

* Nelson tennis player Alex Hunt pursues professional dream

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the International Tennis Federation has suspended the world tour Hunt plays on until July.

BRADEN FASTIER Local tennis star Alex Hunt pictured with his prosthetic arm at Richmond's Tasman Tennis Club in 2017, around the time of earning his first ATP tour point.

It's a situation that added to an eventful 18 months for the 26-year-old, with injuries off the court featuring more than his tennis-related exploits.

At the start of last year Hunt suffered a concussion at home, resulting in a six-month layoff.

Once back on tour, he attended a tournament in Vietnam before sickness over the New Zealand summer further restricted his game time.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Professional tennis player Alex Hunt continues to train while in isolation with his family at their Tasman home during the covid-19 lockdown.

Hunt began 2020 with four weeks' training in Australia, which left him energised for a successful year.

"I haven't played a huge amount of tennis lately so I was pretty excited to get back into it - my head was pretty clear, I was probably the fittest I'd ever been and I was ready to get into it."

A photo shoot for his sponsor Wilson at Indian Wells followed, alongside the ilk of Petra Kvitova​ and Grigor Dimitrov​.

Tournaments in Mexico and Vietnam were next on Hunt's list. However, the shutdown of sport and international travel saw Hunt make a swift decision to fly back to New Zealand.

While his professional progress had been disrupted, Hunt had made some crucial inroads to his game.

Having played tennis with a prosthetic left arm his whole life, an injury in Thailand made him try hitting a few shots without it. He noticed he could get around the court better.

Initially, Hunt continued to serve with his prosthetic and then cast it aside for the return games.

"That got a few weird looks from other players - like, 'this guy's just taken his arm off and tossed it away'."

A further injury to his stump in Auckland saw him increasingly reluctant to use his prosthetic. Within a few days, Hunt had all but done away with the prosthetic, on and off the court.

Growing up with only one arm, Hunt said he had "nailed the thought into my head that I was the same as everyone else" and refused to let having one arm be an excuse for not reaching his potential.

Through that determination, Hunt has progressed from his early years at the Tasman Tennis Centre in Richmond to joining the professional ranks of the third-tier ITF men's circuit.

Hunt said the attention he received from earning his first ATP tour point at a 2017 tournament in Guam "flicked a switch" as to how impressive his tennis achievements were.

Since embracing tennis without the prosthetic arm, Hunt said he had received many messages from young athletes inspired by his tennis trajectory.

"Just with the amount of people that come up to me at tournaments, it hits home when they say they've played five to 10 years and just can't get a point - it shows how hard it is to get."

Hunt hoped to branch out into public speaking and extend his social media profile to encourage others to meet their goals.

"For the tour I'm on now, I'm getting a bit old at age 26 - of course the tennis dream is still there, but I'm trying as well to get the story out there for others."

Follow Alex on Instagram @alexhunttennis and the Alex Hunt Tennis Facebook page.