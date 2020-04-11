Plenty of teddy bears to spot in Nelson neighbourhood

Here's a bit of double trouble. Two teddy bears appear to be on the hunt for mischief.

The window-dwelling creatures come in all shapes and sizes.

The idea has become popular around the world during the coronavirus pandemic and aims to give children something to look for on walks around their neighbourhood.

A lone Banana in Pyjamas stands beside two teddy bears in a window of a property in The Wood, Nelson.

This cheeky monkey was easy for Stuff photographer Martin De Ruyter to spot on his travels this week.

They come in all shapes and sizes but have provided a welcome distraction for from passers-by across Nelson during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Waiting to find a new friend or a special Easter delivery, a toy bunny sits on a letterbox in The Wood, Nelson.

A walk around The Wood provided an entertaining array of toys and teddies this week - such as this windowsill-dwelling character.

These two stuffed toys have brought smiles to many people walking past Bonnie Slade's Elliott St home during the covid-19 lockdown period. The toys themselves have great personal significance to the family.

One of the biggest bears seen on Cambria St belonged to Graeme and Averil West family - a cuddly white fellow holding a big red heart was gifted to the Heart Foundation for which Averil works. Also in the West's collection was a smaller bear presented to Graeme at one of the couple's organised running events

They have brightened the daily walks of young and old in the last two weeks.

As it turns out, every teddy has a tale.

Teddy bears can be seen in windows around New Zealand homes to keep children entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown.

MARTIN DE RUYTER

Nelson Mail photographer Martin De Ruyter took a walk through The Wood neighbourhood this week to capture the range of teddy bears and stuffed toys on display.

Taking in a grid between Grove, Elliot, Weka, Cambria, Milton and Tasman Streets, he discovered windows, letterboxes and outdoor areas populated with cheery-looking creatures from the standard teddy bear to unicorns, monkeys and Bananas in Pyjamas.

One of the biggest bears seen on Cambria St belonged to the West family - a cuddly white fellow holding a big red heart was gifted to the Heart Foundation for which Averil works.

Also in the West's collection was a smaller bear presented to West's husband Graeme at one of the couple's organised running events, the Abel Tasman Coastal Classic.

"[Graeme] was renowned for being gruff and to the point with a lot of people, but the guy who presented it to him said 'actually, he's just a teddy bear at heart.'

Elliott St resident Bonnie Slade has filled her balcony with more than 30 teddies to greet those passing by the inner-city address.

She said the sound of families enjoying the bears had brought plenty of joy to her own kids and alleviated the stresses of working from home.

​On the lower floor of her two-storey home, two very special toys were seated in full view of the public.

A multi-coloured dog teddy bought from the Nelson Market when Slade first discovered she was pregnant with daughter Willa, as well as a Steiner bear brought in Germany by Willa's grandfather for her first birthday.

"She's got lots of [teddies] but those ones have a particularly special meaning to her," Slade said.