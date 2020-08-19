Coronavirus: Port Nelson employees join national Covid testing push

Richard Everts, infectious disease specialist at Nelson Marlborough Health, at the Covid-19 testing site at Port Nelson.

The process literally got up their nose, but Port Nelson workers have been happy to endure a momentary irritation to ensure their work environment remained Covid-19 free.

Testing of employees took place this week, following a ministry order to test all New Zealand port workers who might “potentially come into contact with ships’ crew".

The testing of asymptomatic workers was in addition to the current health checks in place.

Around 100 Port Nelson staff from the stevedoring sector had taken the nasal swab in the last two days, while operational and marine staff had also been tested.

It is the first time en masse testing has taken place at the port.

Stevedoring operations manager Hayden Grainger said the response from his staff had been overwhelming positive.

Descriptions of the test ranged from “having my brain tickled” and “like my nose feels after eating wasabi” to a temporary “uneven feeling”.

“It’s like the good old days of jumping from bridges where you go underwater and get water up the nose,” Grainger said following his own test.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Testing staff swab a Port Nelson staff member at the Covid-19 testing site set-up at Port Nelson on Wednesday.

Port Nelson chief executive Hugh Morrison said the prospect of testing had been discussed for some time although the recent testing initiative was received from a number of central government agencies.

“We are satisfied that the Covid work procedures, including use of PPE, distancing, cleaning and requirements on and for staff on vessels provides our staff with the necessary protection and safety.”

Nonetheless, we welcome the testing both to verify our assessment of the protection measures and also to give the community confidence in the safety of this border.

There was no ongoing scheduling of testing established at this stage.

“We are waiting to assess the results from the current tests and to have a dialogue with central government on the need for and structure of ongoing testing.”

Morrison said at the sea border the port remained at level four working criteria.

“To the credit of the team here there has been no drop off in the efficiencies of our operations.”

“The criteria for ship’s crew to come ashore are very stringent. They need to have been at sea for over 28 days since the last international port or to have been in NZ waters for over 14 days.”

The only vessels so far who meet these criteria are fishing vessels.

In March, the container vessel MSC Cali missed Nelson due to uncertainty over the criteria for vessel entry into NZ ports at the early stage of the COVID pandemic.

These protocols have now been clarified, Morrison said.

Joining testing staff on Wednesday was Nelson Bays Primary Health infectious diseases specialist Dr Richard Everts.

The Director-General of Health confirmed this week that one current active case was a port worker linked to the existing Auckland cluster.

However, Everts said at this stage and the risk to local port workers was low.

“Our hospitals, after-hours medical centres and community CBAC clinics are encouraging people with symptoms to come and be tested.

“We’re most likely to find Covid in someone who is unwell,

but clearly there’s been some concerns [around ports] so that’s why we’ve been asked to test.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Port Nelson has continued with health and safety protocols brought in during alert level three and four as operations moved forward during the new normal of Covid-19.

Everts said the experience gained from the initial testing period had made a difference in dealing with the latest outbreak.

Between March and June, the highest number of tests taken in a single day around Nelson Marlborough was around 250, he said.

Following the announcement of four cases in Auckland which prompted the heightened alert levels around New Zealand, around 800 people were tested in Nelson Marlborough on consecutive days.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson Marlborough Health infectious disease specialist Richard Everts at the testing site set-up at Port Nelson.

Everts paid tribute to the efforts of GPs around the region in meeting the early demand before community based assessment centres (CBACs) were opened.

“In March, we didn’t know if we were wearing the right gear, how many cases we would find and how we would we cope,” he said.

“Within 24 hours – we more than tripled our record and apparently did around 9 per cent of the total testing in New Zealand.”