Port Nelson monitoring Covid-19 border cases but confident in current measures

The protection measures at Port Nelson were appropriate, says its chief executive, but they are watching things closely.

Port Nelson says it remained confident in its ability to prevent Covid-19 border incursions while monitoring situations involving port workers elsewhere around the country.

The Ministry of Health is investigating the suspected historical case of Covid-19 that has been detected in a crew member on the IVS Merlion, a bulk carrier ship which is currently docked in the Port of Tauranga.

It follows a community case on Sunday where a marine electronics technician who had recently worked on a ship, the Ken Rei, that travelled to Auckland, Taranaki and Lyttelton.

According to Port Nelson’s shipping schedules, the IVS Merlion had last visited Nelson in July, while the Ken Rei was also an infrequent vessel to the port.

Port Nelson chief executive Hugh Morrison said at present the current protection measures at the Port, “for our people and the community”, were appropriate given the type of shipping and crew movements that occur.

“Port Nelson is closely watching the learnings coming from the Auckland case in terms of the origin of the infection, the speed of pick up in the current system and the effectiveness of the contact testing.”

Morrison said in a number of areas Port Nelson had instituted stricter measures than required by the government.

“However, as has been demonstrated over the last six months, the optimum way to manage Covid-19 continues to change as our knowledge of the virus evolves.”

In addition to health checks put in place, testing of asymptomatic workers at the port began in August, following a ministry order to test all New Zealand port workers who might “potentially come into contact with ships’ crew".

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff

Around the same time, New Zealand Defence Force personnel were deployed to all commercial ports in New Zealand, including Nelson, to carry out duties on behalf of customs and to strengthen maritime border controls.

The deployment was in response to the public health response maritime border order which came into effect at the end of June.

Nelson Bays Primary Health has worked closely with the Port and its support facilities to provide local testing for both port crew and maritime workers to manage the needs of the busy Port facilities.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff

Chief executive Sara Shaughnessy said the organisation had “taken a significant role alongside general practices to ensure we support a local community primary care response.”

“The Nelson Bays staff and team have been welcomed at the port as we take seriously the importance of protecting the boarders.”