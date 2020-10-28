Stoke banking hub gets December go-ahead

Grey Power's then-President, Christine Tufnell, leads a 2018 public meeting demanding that the Stoke Kiwibank branch stays open to serve the local community. A new regional hub supported by six banking institutions will open in Stoke on December 3.

Confirmation of a December opening date for Stoke’s new banking hub has been seen as an early Christmas present by its proponents.

The New Zealand Bankers Association announced on Wednesday that a new banking hub will open on December 3 in the John’s Stoke Pharmacy building at Putaitai St.

The existing Post Shop/Kiwibank closed its doors in October last year but reopened soon after as the current pharmacy and Post Agency run by Nelson’s Hardy St Pharmacy.

The new hub will provide for customers of six major banks – ASB, ANZ, BNZ, Kiwibank, TSB and Westpac – and is part of a 12-month trial alongside similar hubs for the Twizel, Martinborough and Opunake communities.

The trials had been due to begin in May but were delayed by Covid-19.

The hubs will be based around a Smart ATM that provides for deposits and withdrawals.

Other basic transactions will be available on tablets and phones, with staff to assist.

Staff will not be able to provide financial advice or assist with individual bank products such as home loans, but can help direct customers to phone or internet banking.

The news has been well-received by Grey Power Nelson, whose members will be among those to benefit from the services provided by the hub.

More than 40 per cent of Grey Power Nelson's 7000 members lived in Stoke, which had a high proportion of older people dependent on face-to-face banking services.

Spokeswoman Christine Tuffnell had been heavily involved in efforts to keep banking services in Stoke during her time as local president of the organisation.

Following the 2018 announcement by Kiwibank to close Stoke's Kiwibank and post office, Tuffnell and then-Nelson MP Nick Smith presented a 2054-signature petition to Parliament opposing the decision.

LUZ ZUNIGA The elderly population were identified as the most affected by the 2018 closure of Stoke Kiwibank branch. It was now hoped they would make use of the new regional hub on Putaitai St during its initial trial period.

Speaking at the time, Tuffnell said having to access the Nelson City branch was a "major exercise getting into town" for many older people as was travelling between central city businesses and returning home.

Tuffnell said she was “absolutely thrilled” that an opening date was finally confirmed to provide a service that will meet the needs of the local community.

“It’s great to see it happening and particularly before Christmas.

“We were a bit worried that it wasn’t going to come to fruition, but it has and it’ll be great for the people of Stoke, especially the older ones ... and it’s good to have a face to actually talk to you.”

Tuffnell envisaged that the hub would be well-used in the initial trial period which would necessitate a long term presence at the site.

“It will be good for the local businesses there in the centre of Stoke – I hope it turns out to be a big help for them as well.”

Smith has also welcomed Wednesday’s announcement, noting the “huge frustration” since the Kiwibank branch closure and the delays from Covid in getting the promised banking hub operational.

The new banking hub offered a better service than was previously available before Kiwibank closed, he said, while also helping elderly customers retain their independence.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail National MP Nick Smith and Nelson Grey Power's Christine Tuffnell at the Stoke Branch of Kiwibank and NZ Post Putaitai St prior to its closure.

“Stoke’s new banking hub is the product of strong community advocacy in response to Kiwibank’s closure.”

“I commend Grey Power Nelson, Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese, Stoke businesses, the wider Stoke community and the Bankers Association on getting this successful outcome.”