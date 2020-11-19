'Tragic set of life circumstances' led Nelson man to commit unprovoked attack

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Bridge St, in central Nelson, in March.

A man who knocked a stranger out while drunk has admitted he was “a ticking time bomb”.

Matiu Charles Gary Taiapo, 38, appeared in the Nelson District Court on Thursday to be sentenced on a charge of injuring with intent to injure.

Taiapo had previously pleaded guilty to the attack, which happened in Nelson during the early hours of March 7.

Taiapo was with a group of people at the intersection of Bridge and Alma streets, in central Nelson, about 3.20am.

Taiapo, who had been drinking, suddenly punched a man on the left side of his head, knocking him out.

Taiapo then walked away without showing any concern for the injured man’s welfare.

The victim, who suffered a significant head wound, had to be taken to hospital and undergo an MRI scan.

When contacted by police, Taiapo said he could not remember anything due to the amount of alcohol he had drunk, but had been told by a friend what had happened.

He told police he had issues with alcohol and could not control his actions when he drank.

Defence counsel Lucy Patchett argued Taiapo should be sentenced to supervision and community detention.

He acknowledged the seriousness of the assault, and that he was a “ticking time bomb”.

There had been a “very tragic set of life circumstances” that led him to this point, she said.

Judge Jo Rielly said Taiapo was an “enigma”. He led a very pro-social life, but also had associations with a gang.

Taiapo had suffered significant grief in his life, but was a hard worker and was supported by his partner and family, the judge said.

He had acknowledged responsibility and expressed remorse for what he did.

Judge Rielly said while a stricter sentence was open to the court, she decided against it because it would almost certainly cost him his job.

“You can't afford to get drunk, because when you are drunk you are violent.”

She sentenced Taiapo to six months’ community detention and nine months’ supervision, and ordered him to complete an alcohol and drug programme and be assessed for grief counselling.