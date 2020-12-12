How the Tasman Mako became the big fish in New Zealand rugby

When Shane Christie hoisted provincial rugby's second-tier championship trophy as captain of the Tasman Mako seven years ago it was a triumph for a little union that had come a long way.

But few could have guessed just how much further the Mako would go. Not only did they survive in the premiership, but they now stand at its pinnacle as back to back champions.

In the process they have left traditional powerhouses in their wake, and the rest of the country wondering how a small union at the top of the South Island could achieve so much.

Christie is emblematic of their rise, a homegrown loose forward raised in Marlborough’s Canvastown, who progressed through Nelson club rugby to a successful Mako and Highlanders super rugby career, and has now made the successful transition to assistant coach.

When the final whistle blew at Eden Park last month sealing Tasman's tense 13-12 victory over Auckland in the premiership final, Christie was part of the pandemonium in the Tasman coaches box, bear-hugging co-head coaches Clark Dermody and Andrew Goodman in unrestrained joy.

“The boys were courageous and stuck to the gameplan relentlessly – that’s what made it such a proud moment,” he said.

“It was definitely the biggest buzz I’ve had as a coach or player – on the back of a really hard fought season we had to learn from our mistakes and our losses and grew so much as a team – part of me wishes we were only halfway through the season because we were starting to hit our straps.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Tasman lift the trophy as back to back Mitre 10 Cup premiership winners beating Auckland in the final at Eden Park on November 28, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The successes are made all the more enjoyable by the bonds forged as a Tasman-based rugby servant.

“Today, I’m over in Blenheim visiting [former Mako] Robbie Malneek whose partner has just had a baby – you’ve got these connections from when we were playing and we’re still mates – that’s what the players will have now and they’ll only get stronger.”

Concussion had curtailed his 76-game playing career in 2018 but the 35-year-old former Māori All Black and NZ Sevens player has not let the grass grow under his feet.

As part of the current coaching group of fellow former Mako captain Goodman, former All Black, Highlander and Southland rep Dermody and Marlborough's Gray Cornelius, Christie has overseen the most successful era in the union’s 15-year existence.

“Through hard work we knew any team could be successful and we’ve managed to build consistently.”

The twin premierships had demonstrated the character of the team to learn from previous campaigns.

“We knew eventually we’d be disciplined enough to nail those big important moments in the final and losing three before last year was disappointing but we learned from those.

“The last three weeks of the competition we grew more than we did in the whole season after losing that Canterbury game – then in the final we just happened to click.”

The Mako have been consistently clicking since 2013. As well as making five of the last seven premiership finals, they have won a national sevens crown in 2018 and have produced seven All Blacks.

Martin de Ruyter Mako fans celebrate during the ITM Cup rugby final at Trafalgar Park between the Tasman Makos and Hawkes Bay

The Mako brand has been embraced beyond the region's border – from cult figures like Marty Banks and Joey Wheeler to the Fins Up salute and the entertaining style of rugby played on the park.

Off the field, the collective background efforts of commercial, academy, club and community have played a part in the success.

As much a confidante as he is a wrangler of resources, Mako team manager Martyn Vercoe has been privy to the ups and downs of the team environment during their premiership ascent.

“Some people might think it’s the fans who are the most emotional but I challenge anyone out there to be as passionate as the players and the staff.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and it’s gone pretty quickly – it’s not until you look at photos of your children or players when you first started seven years ago that you realise how long you’ve been involved.”

Vercoe said the shift in fortunes from nearly-men to winners has come through a common desire to be the best version of themselves, maturity and big game preparation as well as the rugby DNA passed down from previous players and coaches.

Alden Williams The Tasman Makos celebrate their 26-25 victory over Hawkes Bay in the ITM Cup championship rugby final in 2013.

“We’ve come to be really honest with ourselves and that’s contagious throughout the group – there aren't too many days off now and that can make you stale in some environments but for us it's not the case – especially when we lose a couple of games it galvanises us to do better and work harder.”

“It’s often a fine edge between getting the job done and not – in years like 2017 we had guys who were near their best but it wasn’t quite good enough – 2020 was similar to those previous years but in the end the coaches did a great job of making those players the best they could be and powering them to perform under those pressures.

“I think you could probably tell how emotionally charged the team was by some of the celebrations afterwards – that’s testament to their will to succeed for the jersey.”

Mako first-five Mitch Hunt has been a key figure in the team's march to successive premierships, and it was a blow to him and the side when he had to leave the field early in the final with a head knock. But his teammates still found a way to win.

He says both championships are special in their own way.

“You can never beat being part of the first team to carve their name on the trophy – in 2019 we had the 11-0 run into the final and it was probably ours to lose ... then this year we had a couple of big losses and going up to Auckland we weren't picked to win.

“You don’t necessarily need that X factor or experience to know you can still win those championships – we had a great group and just that huge belief amongst us that it can be done.”

Kieran Keane understands Tasman's highs and lows more than anyone having coached the Mako during its most turbulent time between 2009-2015.

“When I came in we were under the threat of being kicked out of the competition had no finances behind us because everything was gone and we had to start again.

Alden Williams Former Mako first-five Marty Banks remains a fan favourite in the top of the south and around New Zealand - an example of the cult status that Tasman’s rugby personalities have gained.

“It was a torrid old time but it was great because I was home and we’d cut our cloth to suit, set some pretty important parameters, rolled our sleeves up and had a go.”

“Picking up the Tasman job was really good for me personally – then being able to bring Rangi [Leon MacDonald] into the fold was a real blessing – it was fun, we burnt the candle at both ends and no stone was unturned, but it was rewarding.”

Moving on from the “formidable” challenges, the turnaround from the brink of extinction to dominant force has been nothing short of “remarkable”, Keane said.

“Success is not random or accidental in rugby, you generally get what you deserve – if you have a good garden and tend to your crops then your crops will produce good results, depending on what kind of gardener you are.

“Tasman are in my opinion outliers because natural order suggests that the Mitre 10 Cup premiership winners should come from a Super franchise – the big five – they shouldn’t be doing these things but that was always the dream and I guess that dream has come true.”

Tasman chief executive Tony Lewis started in his role two weeks before the 2013 championship final, picking up where predecessors Peter Barr and Andrew Flexman had left off in changing the balance sheet and improving the quality of players.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail The Tasman Mako finish the game with a try by Will Jordan to confirm their victory over Wellington Lions during the 2019 Premiership Final for the Mitre 10 cup at Trafalgar Park.

As well as repaying the significant debts owed to the Crusaders and New Zealand Rugby – the union signed the key players and started working with the clubs to increase the depth of the squad.

The union’s academy programme got a shake-up as well aligning with the Crusaders and the Canterbury Rugby Union to set up the Crusaders Academy in Nelson.

This initiative allowed Tasman to retain home-grown talent like David Havili, Quinten Strange and Ethan Blackadder but also attract players from other parts of the country to the region seeking an opportunity.

Lewis said with the assistance of local clubs, year upon year the academy has proved its worth in lifting the standard of club rugby and producing players ready for Mako gametime.

“If you look at the forward pack in 2019 compared to 2020 it’s virtually kids versus men – Perry, Crockett, Makalio, Lomax, Parkinson, Strange for most of the season, Blackadder, Taufua all out and they’ve been replaced by club props, locks and loose forwards who have done a bloody good job.”

Lewis also held a meeting with then coaches Keane and MacDonald to ensure 2014 and beyond would be no anomaly.

“History tells us that if you win the championship and go up to the premiership but don’t do anything different, then you’ll get relegated and that’s happened many times before,” Lewis said.

The changes made an immediate effect as the team reached the premiership final against Taranaki in 2014, going down 36-32 at Yarrow Stadium.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Tasman co-coaches Andrew Goodman and Clarke Dermody prior to the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup match between Wellington and Tasman at Jerry Collins Stadium, Porirua.

The progress came as no surprise to Keane, having implemented a change towards a more professional approach.

“We were ambitious – some of it was about getting rid of the entertainers tag – we were an entertaining team and we certainly gave the ball a bit of air but we weren’t particularly good at winning and there was a bit of underbelly that needed to be reset.”

The 2015 season saw Keane and MacDonald take Tasman to the premiership semi-finals where they lost to Auckland.

MacDonald assumed the top job when Keane left at the end of the season to coach at the Chiefs and later with Irish club Connacht.

On the field, the good results continued to come with two premiership finals and two semi-final appearances although the team remained unable to achieve its maiden title win.

Lewis said by the end of 2018 it became clear from the reviews that something needed to occur from the mental skills coaching point of view.

The Crusaders Academy had previously utilised the skills of psychologist Shane Winterton and he was soon brought in to help the players shift their mindset, particularly around operating under pressure.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images Tasman player Leicester Fainga'anuku tries to break the tackle during the Mitre 10 Cup semifinal match between Tasman and Bay Of Plenty at Trafalgar Park.

The work with Winterton made some positive change, Lewis said, with 2019 vice-captain and former All Black Wyatt Crockett and captain David Havili both citing Winterton’s methods as being a major boost to their performance.

Lewis also praised the efforts of the union's commercial team led by Les Edwards who had grown the business by five per cent every year since 2014, thus enabling a wider professional environment.

The high performance team has grown from two paid coaches and a handful of part timers in 2013 to 14 full-time equivalent roles including four paid coaches, a manager, two physios, doctor, full time analyst, and mental skills coach.

Of the players who have come from outside the region in recent seasons, Lewis singled out former All Black Jimmy Cowan as someone who made a lasting impression.

“One of the things that became clear to the coaches [in 2014] was we needed some hardness and that’s where Jimmy became quite crucial – people aren't aware of how important he has been.”

The succession of coaches as a group has been outstanding with each one lifting the team to a better place than when they found it, he said.