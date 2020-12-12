NMIT graduates show their artistic flow in end of year exhibition

Cristina Rule with her work Threads of Ancestry, part of the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, Arts and Media exhibition at NMIT.

Adversity often brings the best out of people and so it has proved with this year's Bachelor of Arts and Media graduates from Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology.

A recipe book and a DNA discovery dissection were among the 12 final year student projects for students graduating the three-year course, whose concepts and designs were displayed in an end of year exhibition.

The exhibition and graduation took place three weeks later than originally scheduled, due to the time lost in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NMIT’s Programme Lead Specialist for Arts and Design Sara Matthews said the exhibition was “an achievement against all odds.”

“What has been most impressive is the quality of work that has been produced and the ambition within this work, having not been compromised at all by the restrictions of lockdown – our students found other ways of working and new directions as a result.”

After a frantic few days to set-up their work in the G Block Gallery, tutors, students, family and friends came together on Friday to celebrate the exhibiiton opening and learn who had won the Jens Hansen Excellence Award for 2020s best final year student.

That prize went to artist Cristina Rule for Threads of Ancestry, a screen printing and felting work which was motivated by the discovery of her Mesoamerican ancestral heritage through a genetic ethnicity test.

Originally from Colombia but now a resident of New Zealand, Rule said she took the test to discover the gaps in her family tree.

The answers have led to some big discoveries about her own heritage and her own creative abilities.

“It was more for curiosity more than anything else, but I’m happy that I could use that information to translate into my own visual language.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Katie Grimshaw with her work Pure Skincare, part of the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, Arts and Media exhibition at NMIT.

This knowledge along with some traditional Guatemalan textiles inherited from family inspired a series of prints and needle felt works which explore Pre-Columbian Mayan symbology, DNA visualisations, colour perception and optical effects.

“As something Guatemalan women have been continuing for years – it is quite meaningful and empowering that through my mother’s genes I can relate to these textiles.”

Fellow graduate Katie Grimshaw had been a keen artist while at Waimea College initial pursued painting and graphic design in her NMIT studies.

However, she ultimately decided graphic design offered a broader scope for her creativity.

“You can incorporate different media for example I can still do some painting and apply it to that.”

As someone who loves looking after her skin and cares about the ingredients that go into it, Grimshaw decided to design the packaging and marketing for her own natural, sustainable skincare brand, Pure.

The project included a brochure, website, stickers while her painting influence was evident in the use of water colours in packaging.

Reaching the final product required often sophisticated adaptions and seeking feedback from her family and peers, she said, such as refining Pure’s leaf-style logo that initially drew comparisons to lips.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Tino Muchecheterwa with her work From Africa, part of the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, Arts and Media exhibition at NMIT.

For the final work of her degree, Tino Muchecheterwa designed a cookbook based on the food her mother would prepare for us growing up in New Zealand.

The 22 year-old has lived in NZ since leaving Africa at age 4 and said the cookbook was her way “to learn about something I may not have grown up with.”

Her recipes encompass generations of traditional Zimbabwean food preparation processes and ingredients, with her adaptions to life in the diaspora.

“Passing down recipes is a big part of Zimbabwean tradition, and my mum has tried to do that with me, but I can’t cook – so this is my way of passing it down to the next generation.”

Muchecheterwa also created a traditional print to accompany her display with photos from her country of birth, showing how food preparation brings communities together.

Also announced on the evening were the winners of three distinction awards presented to Jeet Pandya, Xeulin He, and joint winners Georgia Ellison and Andy Robertson..

The students’ work is on display at NMIT’s G Block Gallery until Thursday 17 December between 10am and 4pm.