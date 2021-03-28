Father Garin's Chapel will be restored, just not yet

The chapel should be restored out of respect for the past, and for our heritage, says Brian McIntyre.

An earthquake-prone historic chapel at Nelson’s Wakapuaka Cemetery will be restored, but it’s a long-term project, the Catholic Church says.

The final resting place of Father Antoine Marie Garin is listed as a category one historic place, with “special or outstanding historical or cultural significance or value”.

In 2018, a notice from the Nelson City Council said the building’s owners needed to carry out work by 2038 to ensure the chapel was no longer earthquake prone.

Parish of the Holy Family Nelson and Stoke spokesman Gerry Quin​ said the notice covered two aspects of the chapel: the canopy at its entrance, and the bell tower.

The canopy had been strengthened with a support beam until more permanent repairs could be made, Quin said. Strengthening the bell tower was on the to-do list.

With resources being channelled into getting the parish’s other heritage building, St Mary’s Church, up to scratch, earthquake strengthening work on Garin’s Chapel was a long-term project, he said.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Brian McIntyre restores headstones at Wakapuaka Cemetery. History should be preserved, he believes.

However, they did not want to see the chapel deteriorate, and a caretaker visited regularly to check the building was in order.

While the chapel was closed, there was no risk to the public, Quin said.

Wikimedia Commons Father Antoine Marie Garin's remains lie in the crypt at the chapel that bears his name.

Brian McIntyre, who spends mornings with a team of volunteers maintaining the grounds of the cemetery, often admired the chapel as he worked.

“It’s a lovely chapel, too good to let go. I'd love to see something done about it.”

Father Antoine Marie Garin was born in France in 1810, ordained in 1834 and arrived in Nelson in 1850.

He had his work cut out for him in the largely Protestant region. For a year or so before his parishioners bought him a horse, the priest travelled on foot, as far as Tākaka, Westland and Marlborough.

On his death in 1889, Garin was laid to rest in the Wakapuaka Cemetery. Following his wishes, the chapel was built in his name to house his remains.

Archives show that 18 months after Garin was buried, his remains were exhumed so they could be placed in a crypt underneath the chapel.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff The Chapel of St Michael is known as Father Garin's Chapel, and the priest is buried in the building's crypt.

The 10 people present, which included two priests, were taken aback to discover that despite the waterlogged coffin, Garin’s remains had not decomposed.

Those present signed an affidavit confirming what they'd seen, swearing to keep the facts a secret, to prevent a cult developing around the priest.