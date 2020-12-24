Boysenberry growers keep weather eye on changeable season

David Sutton, right, with grandson Joseph Sutton, in the boysenberry vines at the family-run Edens Road Fruit at Hope, near Nelson.

Big, juicy boysenberries are ready for Christmas tables despite challenges from the changeable weather.

At the Sutton family's Edens Rd Fruit operation in Hope, near Nelson, the boysenberry season is in full swing.

Originally based at the Daelyn orchard in Richmond, the Waimea Plains’ business supplies berries nationally and internationally.

Edens Rd Fruit packhouse manager Jonathan Sutton said the wetter weather through late Spring had been good and frustrating in equal measures – highlighted by two weeks’ good weather before the rain returned this week.

“The weather has been trash – that end of October, start of November was very wet and came just when the boysenberries are flowering.”

Harvesting machines at Edens Road Fruit were working to their full capacity to get the best possible yield last week, before being packed and sent to a nearby cool store to be frozen.

During the peak season between mid-December and mid-January, Eden Rd Fruit would normally produce about 400-500 tonnes picked from its 30-hectare orchard. It processes 70 per cent of that in the first three weeks.

Berry sizes coming into the packhouse had been good so far, although Sutton anticipated a slightly lower than average season in terms of overall yield.

“It’s not a consistent amount each day – we can pack comfortably 40 tonnes per day but the last three days we’ve done about 27 tonnes.”

Christmas Day and New Year's Day were the only non-production days, so the schedule had to factor in time as well as weather to ensure a maximum harvest was achieved.

“If we see a weather event coming up we’ll either run harder or longer to take off the extra five per cent that we run the risk of losing,” Sutton said.

Getting the soft, fresh fruit frozen as soon as possible was a high priority to maintain quality, with boysenberries often going from the field to the coolstore in Richmond within six hours.

“Our harvesters start at 4am, we’ll get that fruit at 6am, we’re packing it by 8am and it’s at the coolstore 10am – getting it frozen is something I’m pretty hot on because it’s a fairly soft fruit, high in sugar and a recipe for disaster if it’s left for too long.”

Boysenberries were introduced to New Zealand in 1937. By 1948 they were well established in the Nelson region, which remains the main producing area due to its suitable climate.

Meanwhile, The Tasman District Council says while rainfall for the calendar year was below average, downpours through November and early December have brought the district to within five per cent of average.

Aside from the Moutere aquifer, groundwater storages were within normal range while soil moisture was well above the stress point.

River flows were all within the summer average, with the Wai-iti Dam at 91 per cent capacity as of 21 December, just short of last years 94 per cent peak.

Despite the positive state of its water resources, TDC reminded residents to remain aware of the dynamic nature of the region’s water supplies, particularly on the Waimea Plains.