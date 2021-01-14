Economic development head Mark Rawson departs for new role

Mark Rawson has been overseeing the economic and tourism fortunes of the Nelson and Tasman since 2016. He has resigned from the regional development agency for a new government role in housing.

After four years as chief executive, Mark Rawson is leaving Nelson Regional Development Agency to work as the Waikato regional director for Kāinga Ora.

He leaves on February 26.

Rawson said he was excited to have the opportunity to make a contribution to the New Zealand housing situation.

“To be brutally honest, apart from Covid there is probably no bigger issue in the country right now and so I look forward to contributing to that challenge.”

A former chief executive at Destination Rotorua, Rawson moved to Nelson in 2016 to head the newly formed NRDA – a merger of Nelson Tasman Tourism and the Economic Development Agency.

NRDA acting chairwoman Sarah-Jane Weir said Rawson’s tenure had occurred during a “significant period for organising and advancing economic development in Nelson Tasman”.

Under his leadership, the organisation had worked to deliver a number of legacy projects to further the Nelson Tasman regional identity, she said.

The Project Kōkiri collaboration to drive the COVID-19 economic recovery had seen the agency involved in delivering a coordinated regional response to the pandemic on top of its usual work programme.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Ali Boswijk of Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce, Tasman Mayor Tim King, Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese and Mark Rawson at the launch of the Project Kokiri.

“That work is an absolute credit to Mark and the team he has built over the past four years” Weir said.

Rawson said it had been an absolute privilege to serve the Nelson Tasman community and he was proud of his team's commitment to achieving their objectives.

“The people I have met and worked with have all been passionate and proud ambassadors of this place – I believe the region has an exciting future and I feel extremely confident that the NRDA is well-placed to continue to advance economic development in the region.

“None of that is down to me at all– we have a great team and I’ve been lucky enough to select some of them and lead them but it’s a team game on all fronts.”

Rawson was pleased with the work undertaken to address challenges of talent attraction and retention in the region as well as the partnerships forged to start looking at ways to spur the local economy.

An example of this was the Innovation Neighbourhood which saw some of the larger employers in the area come together pre-Covid to tackle common business challenges and identify joint opportunities across industries.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Nelson Regional Development Agency CEO Mark Rawson at Trafalgar Park in 2018, ahead of the first All Blacks test to be played in Nelson against Los Pumas.

“We had probably 110 private sector organisations who invested money in the programme which for me suggests you’re doing the right thing.”

Combining with the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce and Nelson Marlborough Institiute of Technology to create the Mahitahi co-lab had also proved successful – with up to 15 groups and business enterprises using the Hardy St space on any given day.

Rawson said it was important to continue looking for ways to unlock the region's potential while pushing forward with the recovery efforts.

The process to recruit a new chief executive for the NRDA is underway.