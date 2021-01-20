How are SH6 speed limit changes being received, one month in?

A 60kmh speed limit sign on State Highway 6 Atawhai – one of a number changed to reflect the new speed limits between Nelson and Blenheim.

Road users adjusting to the new speed limits on State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim say a few more minutes travel time is a minor inconvenience in return for a major drop in potential carnage.

On December 18, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) dropped the speed limit to 90kmh for most of the route, 80kmh in other sections, and down to 60kmh through the winding Whangamoa Saddle, in parts of Atawhai, north of Nelson, and around the Pelorus Bridge.

Acting Tasman road policing manager senior sergeant Martin Tunley said from his own experience and anecdotal account from other staff, the majority of road users were adhering to the new limits.

An educational approach had been taken in monitoring driver behaviour which had led to a number of written warnings being issued.

READ MORE:

* Take your foot off the gas - new speed limits in place on busy highway

* Highway speed limit reductions welcomed

* Transport study continues, groups say legal action still an option



Toby Glen of Valley Coffee in Dodson Valley, said his experience of driving under the lower speed limits had not been as much of an issue as he expected.

“The changes have been well publicised and were well sign-posted but people do take a while to settle into new speed limits.”

Tunley said the example of speed limit reductions on SH60 between Richmond and Motueka showed that while travel times may increase slightly, the drop in casualties on the road had shown the long-term benefits.

“What we’ve noticed on SH60 is people are still having crashes - because they’ll happen regardless - but what we're not seeing is the serious injuries and the deaths that we were prior to the change.”

“It’s been done for a reason and we make no apologies – it was required, and we will see it pay off.”

After four weeks, commuters, businesses and casual drivers on both sides of the Whangamoa Saddle were already noticing the difference.

Atawhai residents Toby Glen and Sam Atkins have both experienced the speed limit changes in the last month – Atkins following a ferry crossing and Glen from a trip to the Marlborough Sounds.

“It’s actually a lot better – I’ve never minded travelling at 100kmh but I was always aware of others who travelling at 120 – so having it at 90 legitimately there’s that pervading calmness when you know no-one is going to tail gate you.”,” Atkins said.

Glen said he had expected to be annoyed by the reduced speed limit but had been pleasantly surprised.

“I noticed I was happy going at the new speed limit and previously I’ve always hovered around the high end of what was signposted – with that not being an option any more and having to do 80 – I started thinking ‘this is fine, why was I doing that extra 20kmh?”

Bernadet Hartley, HR Business Partner at Sanford, who travels daily to Havelock from Blenheim, said the new speed limits are 'a bit annoying', but mostly because she was used to the faster speed.

She was, however, in favour of the new limit. She said that especially in winter, the road is dark and winding, and can be foggy and quite treacherous. "If it keeps people safe, it's a good thing."

Hartley added that she believed it would have a greater impact on those moving freight, as every minute on the road would add to their cost.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Havelock’s 70 kmh speed limit has been reduced to 50 kmh, which locals say has made crossing the road safer.

Vicky Parker, director of The Gallery in Havelock, said she doesn't have a problem with the new speed limit between Havelock and Blenheim, as it added just a few minutes to the trip.

She did, however, say that the extension of the 50kmh speed limit through Havelock town was "very helpful", as it seemed that by forcing people to slow down earlier, they were travelling through town generally slower than before.

She said that there is a large volume of traffic passing through town, including trucks, and that it was often difficult to cross the road safely before the new limit was brought in.

This summer is John Hodges’ sixth in charge of the Pelorus Bridge Cafe and Motor Camp, located between Rai Valley and Canvastown.

The speed limit changes have made a huge difference to the safety of everyone using the busy section of road, especially during the summer period, he said.

“In my opinion, that’s one area that they got right in dropping it down to 60 for the one-lane bridge and the number of people walking across the road.”

From a driver’s perspective, Hodges estimated the reduced speed limits have added four minutes to his journey when driving to Nelson, from 35 minutes to 39.

“People are driving through here quietly now – it’s bloody awesome – I guess we’ll always have people who don’t care about the speed limit and boost through here at 100 – and they always will until they’re caught.”

The section of road in the vicinity of the one-lane bridge had a holiday speed limit of 50kmh annually between 20 December and the end of January, but outside these dates the default limit of 100kmh applied.

“They never used to do it for long enough – so if you can visualise that tomorrow the speed limit would go back to 100kmh again.”

“There tends to be that huge bottleneck but I can’t believe someone didn’t die before these changes came in.”