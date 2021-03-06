Three struggling kayakers rescued by Nelson Coastguard while on training mission

Kayakers in need of assistance off Fifeshire Rock were helped by Nelson Coastguard personnel on Saturday.

Nelson Coastguard's new rescue boat was only meant to be out for a training assessment ahead of its official launch.

It ended up coming to the aid of three stranded kayakers near Fifeshire Rock, who had been struggling in the water for half an hour when they were finally rescued about 11.40am.

Police said they’d received reports of the incident at 11.10am.

A witness said it appeared the kayakers “were fatigued by the remaining swell caused by the overnight wind and waves”.

Nelson Coastguard president Pete Kara said they were pulled from the water and taken back to shore, “cold and tired”.

Kara said the new Coastguard vessel, which was due to be officially launched in the coming days, was only out on the water to undergo a training mission.