Stray cat reunited - but who's the family with the happy ending?

Jen Trow with her adopted Bengal cat Sergeant Pepper. She befriended a stray cat and took it to the vet, only to find it had been lost in 2018. Now she wants to get in touch with the owners to see how it's doing, and meet the family.

A cat that's been listed as missing since 2018 has finally been reunited with its owners.

But the woman behind the reunion is hoping to get one final snuggle with her furry friend.

Richmond resident Jen Trow said it would be “nice to see him with his people or in his home environment to get closure and give him one last hug”.

Trow has been in her current home for about 18 months and she said while she had noticed the little black cat in the neighbourhood, it wasn't until a few weeks ago she realised he was homeless.

“I didn’t know whose it was. Every now and then I would see it, it wouldn’t come close and it didn’t seem friendly.”

Over a week, Trow made more of an effort with the scaredy cat and the cat slowly built up trust with her.

“I stopped, crouched down, started talking to it and it didn’t run away. It started talking to me a lot.”

Eventually it let her pat it and Trow said that's when she realised how skinny the cat was. She fed it on her driveway, and the next day, she got close to it once again.

After building up the trust and a relationship with the unnamed cat, Trow put a post on social media site, Neighbourly, asking if anyone had information on the cat.

Dozens of cat-lovers responded to praise Trow of her kind work in helping the cat and gave advice but the mystery of the black cat remained unsolved – until she bundled the kitty up in a cage and took it to her local vet.

supplied/Nelson Mail Charlie had been hanging around Jen Trow's Richmond home for months, but it wasn't until she managed to catch him and take him to a vet it was found he had been missing since 2018.

At Richmond’s Town and Country Vet, it was discovered he had been microchipped, his name was Charlie, and he had been on the missing list since 2018.

She was relieved to learn Charlie might have a home to return to.

“I was just beside myself.”

The vet took Charlie in and gave him a once over, noting he had some health issues, was elderly and possibly had fleas and worms.

Trow said she left her number for the vet to pass on to Charlie’s owners, and although he had been collected more than a week ago, she hadn’t heard from them.

“It would just be nice to know he’s home with people who love him, and are beside themselves to have him back – I sure hope they are.”

*If you were reunited with Charlie, please contact the Nelson Mail or Jen Trow on Neighbourly.