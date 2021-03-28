Rebranded Multicultural Festival a 'beautiful' day of diversity

Families gather at Victory Square in Nelson on Sunday to celebrate cultural diversity across the Nelson-Tasman region.

After the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Race Unity Day celebration in 2020, the long-running Multicultural Nelson Tasman event was back on Sunday with a new name.

However, while it might now be called the Multicultural Festival, the event was still the same mix of culture, dance, music and food that has made it a firm family favourite on the social calendar in Nelson for more than 20 years.

Multicultural Nelson Tasman committee member Marie Lindaya​ said the name of the event was changed after feedback that the use of the word “race” might not be appropriate.

Luz Zuniga/Stuff Members of the Nelson Tasman Filipino Community perform at the Multicultural Festival in Nelson.

“It brings confusion to some people,” Lindaya said, pointing out that it could be confused with a running event and might also be associated with racism.

Luz Zuniga/Stuff Rozelyn Singh, left, Abirami Saravanan, Swati Sethi and Arvind Rawat with colourful powder to dab on attendees’ faces in celebration of Holi, the festival of colours.

Committee members decided that a change in the name to the Multicultural Festival was more appropriate, and it also incorporated the name of the organisation.

Lindaya was a founding organiser 28 years ago of what is now Multicultural Nelson Tasman. The festival started as a “mini get together” that had blossomed, she said.

Administrations and communications assistant Ramiesha Perera​ said there were 22 performances at the festival on Sunday along with more than 35 food, 16 information and three arts and crafts stalls.

Luz Zuniga/Stuff Families gather at the Multicultural Festival in Nelson on Sunday.

The Chinmaya​ Mission Nelson booth was a new addition to the line-up this year, where Arvind Rawat​ and the rest of the team put coloured powder on the faces of festival attendees who stopped by.

Rawat said the powder was applied as part of the ancient celebration of Holi, the festival of colours.

People in India marked Holi by “getting together and having fun”.

“You cheer up, laugh and be happy,” Rawat said. “You forget all enemies.”

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese told the crowd that the Multicultural Festival was “a day of celebration, of beautiful kai, of beautiful cultures, of beautiful languages, and we come together in respect, in equality and diversity”.

Luz Zuniga/Stuff Nelson MP Rachel Boyack tells the crowd she wants to acknowledge the “incredible diversity across Nelson-Tasman”.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack spoke about having solidarity “with our brothers and sisters from Myanmar who call ​Aotearoa home” and those who had friends and family in Myanmar.

Boyack's comments came after reports that Myanmar forces killed dozens of people as they suppressed protests at the weekend in the deadliest bloodletting since a coup last month.

“Our Government has been calling out very strongly, alongside other countries in the world, calling on Myanmar to return to democracy,” the Labour MP said. “We've said that we do not recognise the military junta there, and we will continue to impose sanctions that influence the military but not the people of Myanmar.”

Luz Zuniga/Stuff Dora Yang, left, and Ruby Roberts perform as part of the Nelson Chinese Association children's group dance.

Boyack also said she wanted to acknowledge the “incredible diversity across Nelson-Tasman”. She was proud to be the Member of Parliament for “this wonderful electorate that embraces diversity”.

There was still an “enormous amount to do to ensure that everyone who moves to this wonderful land has the same opportunities as those of us who were born here, but we are continuing to make really good strides in that direction”.

To applause from the crowd, Boyack pointed out a Government commitment to making the Office of Ethnic Communities “a standalone Government agency, which will give it a lot more mana and importance in the Government public service in terms of funding and connecting to ministers”.

“It's something that we will be rolling out over the next few months so watch this space,” she said. “It's a very, very good thing for our community.”