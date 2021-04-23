New gallery space given kiss of life at opening exhbition

Amy and Luke Dell of Nelson City Framers are excited to have an extended gallery space, which will be heralded in by an exhibition from local artist Lisa Grennell, entitled Kiss Me.

A bigger canvas for local artists to show their works is being unveiled at a central Nelson framing business.

A six month project by owners Luke and Amy Dell has seen Nelson City Framers and Gallery’s Halifax St premises extended, allowing a broader canvas to display contemporary art from local and out of town artists as well as expand their framing operation.

The couple moved their picture framing business into the old Rutherford Gallery seven years ago and have since helped artists and art lovers add an eye-catching edge to their favourite painting or print.

An exhibition by Nelson-based artist Lisa Grennell , entitled Kiss Me, will launch the expanded space on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Changing Threads highlight increased patronage for Refinery Artspace

* Mannequin creations the perfect canvas for Stubberfield's creative endeavours

* Winter good time to experience Nelson art



Dell said Grennell’s long association with his framing business for many years had enabled them to see the progression of her art repertoire.

“I’ve never met an artist who had such a prolific volume of output.”

The exhibition works offered a balance of classic and new pieces, with one in particular being “potentially one of the strongest” Dell had seen produced by Grennell.

“It’s innocent, modern, with a bit of street art elements, tied together with great use of traditional hand-painted techinques.”

Explaining the inspiration behind her exhibition, Grennell said “for a child, a kiss can magically heal the most heinous of injuries ... scare away the boogie man, but more importantly it makes the child feel loved and secure.

“As a kid I recall friends and family visiting and I would always get a big sloppy kiss on the forehead or cheek. I would run to the bathroom to wash my face. Today I’m the kisser as it’s how I show my friends and family how much I care about them. I guess those gross kisses as a child meant I was very much loved.”

Grennell said the Dells had been her “artistic rock” over the years, and believed the space would become a “wonderful connected and well-supported space for artists, whether established or just starting out.”

Tim O'Connell/Stuff Kiss Me, an exhibition by Lisa Grennell opens this Friday at Nelson City Framers and Gallery and will run until May 22.

Dell said he was pleased to give Grennell a chance to display her work in the city. Long term, the gallery hoped to engage with other artists in using the expanded space.

Kiss Me, an exhibition by Lisa Grennell opens this Friday, April 23, at Nelson City Framers and Gallery 42A Halifax St from 5pm. An after party at cocktail bar Kismet follows at 7pm, where a range of bespoke cocktails and Grennell’s works will be on display.

The exhibition will run until May 22.