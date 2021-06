The teenager had to be airlifted to hospital after the equestrian accident in Motueka on Monday.

A teenage girl remains is a serious condition after a horse riding accident on Monday.

The girl was airlifted to Nelson Hospital in a critical condition about noon on Monday, after being injured at an equestrian event in Motueka.

On Monday night she was transferred to Wellington Hospital, and on Tuesday she was in a serious condition in the ICU.