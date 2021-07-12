Mentor scheme helping creatives make money from art

Art/Work creative careers adviser Stephen Broad-Paul, centre with Jamie Smith, left and Tom Baker from Kiln Studio. Art/Work aims to teach non-creative skills to creative people.

When ceramicists Jamie Smith and Tom Baker started Kiln Studio, they found themselves fumbling through the business side.

Thing like lawyers, business plans and accounts were all a foreign world to the creative thinkers.

“We didn’t really have a business bone in our bodies,” Smith said.

Now, they’re among the first tranche of people who have signed up for Art/Work, a new mentoring scheme to help artists develop skills to make money from their creativity.

The Nelson scheme is one of three two-year pilots being run across the country, set up by the Ministry of Social Development and Manatū Taonga Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

The pilots aim to help creative people develop the non-creative skills to be financially sustainable in their chosen field. The other two pilots are in Auckland and Waikato.

In Nelson the scheme is being run by the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce, led by creative careers adviser Stephen Broad-Paul.

“It’s certainly not helping them with being creative, it’s helping them turn that into a profitable business,” he said.

There were already 59 people registered for the scheme, with the goal of 90 by the end of two years.

The creative skills of the participants covered a wide spectrum, with artists, print-makers, entertainers, writers and graphic designers among them, he said.

While needs varied – with key areas of help being business planning, financials, and network building – a key theme was giving the artists the confidence to build their passion into a business.

“A lot of them lack the confidence with the business side and how to value themselves and their art.”

Often the starting point was focusing the participants in on a goal, and working out how to achieve that, he said.

“Creatives have got lots of ideas, and it’s trying to put those in some semblance of importance.”

As well as one-on-one mentoring there would be workshops, and participants were made members of Chamber of Commerce while they were in the scheme, he said.

Smith and Baker run Kiln Studio, a workshop space for ceramicists that also runs workshops for people wanting to learn the art. They also run the Origin Gallery.

In many of their initial conversations with Broad-Paul they would be left stumped by business questions, with forward business planning being a large part of the conversation. But they were now planning ahead with more confidence, they said.

“I don’t know how to throw a piece of clay either,” Broad-Paul points out.

The duo plan to build their business into a community space for ceramicists.

“Our friends are all creatives and we always talked about starting a school,” Baker said.

“Jamie and I are now founding fathers of the school.”

That would be the ongoing benefit of Art/Work, Broad-Paul said. The participants passing on the skills they learn to others.

“You start to help creatives organically become successful.”