Breakfast heartbreak for English fans as Italians celebrate

The Euro loss meant the day started badly for some England supporters.

The faces told the story as English and Italian football fans took in the pulsating Euros final in Nelson.

In the end it was the Italians watching at Club Italia who had the big smiles and fist pumps as their national team edged a 3-2 penalty shoot-out to win the European Football Championship.

The colourful crowd was jubilant, wrapping themselves in the il Tricolore flag as cries of Forza Azurri rang out.

In contrast English fans at the Vic Brew Bar slumped in their seats as the weight of 55 years without a major football trophy took its toll.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Italy fans celebrate Euro victory at Nelson's Club Italia.

It had been a different story soon after the 7am Monday kick-off with a packed bar erupting when a thrilling Luke Shaw strike put England ahead after only two minutes.

Aaliyah Gill and her flatmates, Alex Jones, Billy Kitson and Bonnie Jones were among the English supporting throng, decked out in face paint and themed outfits.

The household had met in their lounge at 6am to get ready, Gill said. It was the second time the group had headed to the pub to watch a championship game.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Alex Jones and Billy Kitson and their flatmates got up early to prep for the final.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The wait goes on for England's first major football trophy since 1966.

“We were watching at home then we found out it was on here. The atmosphere is amazing, there's nothing like it.”

Gill said it was the first time she'd followed a tournament closely.

“I have been adopted into it. This is the first time I have really put my heart into it.”

As the game went on, the atmosphere became more tense as the Italians pressed, and then equalised midway through the second half.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF There were some high points for English fans before it all went wrong – again.

During extra time, Max Reeves and Jake Scranney, both 13, were still hoping for an England win.

“Their movement off the ball has got stronger, and they've brought in some younger players,” Max said.

But it was not to be, with those same youngsters missing the penalties that ensured the wait goes on for England.