No newspaper delivery for Nelson after van gets caught in road flooding

A delivery van transporting newspapers to Nelson from Christchurch was submerged in a road flooding en route to Nelson on Friday morning. (File photo)

Nelson residents will not be receiving their daily paper on Friday after a delivery van from Christchurch ended up on its roof, submerged in water in road flooding en route to Nelson.

It is believed the van, transporting Nelson Mail and The Press newspapers, was just north of Murchison in the early hours of Friday morning when it drove over a rise and the driver saw flooding on the road with oncoming traffic.

Unable to avoid the oncoming car, the van was driven into the water, which was deeper than expected, and flipped the vehicle on its roof.

The stacks of newspapers were up against the roof with water running through the van.

St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said one patient was taken to Nelson Hospital with minor injuries from the scene.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to a crash involving a van on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway at about 3am.

One lane was flooded and traffic management was in place, she said.

It comes after a rare red weather warning – the third to ever be issued – was put in place on Thursday afternoon.

An active front was moving eastwards across southern and central New Zealand late on Thursday and into Saturday, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

About 120mm of rain had fallen in areas of Westland overnight and was expected to continue till Saturday with up to 400mm of rain forecasted.

In addition to the red warning, there were heavy rain warnings in place through western Marlborough, Nelson, Westland south of Fox Glacier, as well as the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes, MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said.

A strong wind warning was also in place for Marlborough from 1pm till 10am on Saturday, she said. Severe north to north-west gales were forecasted, reaching up to 120km/hr in exposed places.