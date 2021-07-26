Heavy rain caused trees down, surface flooding around Tasman

Wet weather has caused traffic problems around Nelson/Tasman with trees down and surface flooding.

Heavy rain has caused surface flooding and fallen trees around Tasman, a week after the region was hit with heavy flooding.

On Monday morning State Highway 6 was briefly closed from Kohatu to Glenhope, South of Nelson, with fallen trees blocking the road.

By 8.30am it had reopened, but Waka Kotahi NZTA was warning of lane closures and speed restrictions that would cause delays.

Police had also received reports of trees down and surface flooding.

READ MORE:

* Weather warning: Flood-hit areas in firing line as stormy front set to cover the country

* Weather: Foggy start to the weekend with heavy rain forecast for some

* Last highway re-opens as work continues on local roads



In Golden Downs the northbound lane of Kerr Hill Rd, southbound of Jansens Bridge, was closed by a fallen tree, and council workers were heading out to clear it, a police spokeswoman said.

There were also reports of surface flooding in Kohatu, and on Gardner Valley Rd in Upper Moutere.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA Fallen trees have caused trees to fall on State Highway 6 between Kohatu and Glenhope.

People should take extra care on the roads she said.

“Drive to the conditions.”

Provisional data on the Tasman District Council website shows that in the 12 hours to 8am, 132.7mm of rain was recorded at the Aorere Salisbury Bridge site in Golden Bay.

The Riwaka South at Moss Bush site recorded 78.5mm, with 44.8mm for the Motueka at Woodmans site, 21mm at Richmond and 16.3mm recorded at the Nelson, Founders Park site.