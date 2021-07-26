Stormy weather causes slips, trees down, surface flooding around Tasman

A pedestrian walks along Rocks Road, SH6 around Nelson's foreshore while it was closed today to regular traffic due to stormy weather.

Tākaka Hill Rd has been closed due to a large slip, as stormy weather forces road closures around Tasman.

It comes about a week after the region was hit with heavy flooding – and Metservice is predicting more rain to come.

Tākaka Hill Rd closed 3.30pm due to a large slip that would take at least three hours to clear, the Tasman District Council tweeted. It is expected to be closed for approximately three hours.

Rocks Rd around Nelson’s waterfront closed from 10.30am on Monday morning and reopened about 3.30pm.

Earlier this month a 20 metre section of the pedestrian path and handrail washed away in a storm, and a temporary scaffold path has been in place since.

Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesman Andy Knackstedt said the latest storm had had only a minimal effect on the damaged section.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Waves were lashing at the site where part of the pedestrian was washed away in a storm earlier in the month.

“Contractors will be back on site today to check over the temporary scaffold footpath, making sure it is safe before reopening for use by pedestrians.”

Tasman District Council has also been busy dealing with road closures due to slips, rockfalls, surface flooding and downed trees around the region.

Council spokesman Chris Choat asked for the public to be patient with the conditions, and especially with contractors or staff not allowing drivers onto closed roads.

“Those roads will be closed for a reason. If they're passable by one lane, then we'd be allowing it.”

Many roads around the district were closed, and it was possible that more would close as the rain went on, he said.

“It can just happen. We don't just close because we think it might be dangerous – they've got crews trying to clear roads as quickly as possible.”

Earlier, State Highway 6 was briefly closed from Kohatu to Glenhope, South of Nelson, with fallen trees blocking the road.

By 8.30am it had reopened, but Waka Kotahi NZTA was warning of lane closures and speed restrictions that would cause delays.

Police had also received reports of trees down and surface flooding.

Tasman District Council/Supplied Several roads in the Tasman district have been closed by slips and trees, like this one at McLeans on the Motueka Valley Highway.

In Golden Downs the northbound lane of Kerr Hill Rd, southbound of Jansens Bridge, was closed by a fallen tree, and council workers were heading out to clear it, a police spokeswoman said.

There were also reports of surface flooding in Kohatu, and on Gardner Valley Rd in Upper Moutere.

People should take extra care on the roads she said.

“Drive to the conditions.”

Recycling collection is suspended in Riwaka, Mārahau and Golden Bay.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Wet weather has caused traffic problems around Nelson/Tasman with trees down and surface flooding.

Provisional data on the Tasman District Council website shows that in the 12 hours to 8am, 132.7mm of rain was recorded at the Aorere Salisbury Bridge site in Golden Bay.

The Riwaka South at Moss Bush site recorded 78.5mm, with 44.8mm for the Motueka at Woodmans site, 21mm at Richmond and 16.3mm recorded at the Nelson, Founders Park site.

But the rain isn’t over, with heavy rain warnings in place.

Metservice is predicting a further 90 to 110mm of rain for Nelson west of Motueka, with peak intensities of 10 to 20mm per hour Monday morning and again overnight. Northeast gales in could also become severe in exposed places.

Cherie Sivignon/Nelson Mail The traffic was heavy about 8.30am in the rain along Salisbury Rd in Richmond on the first day back at school after the holidays.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” the warning stated.

The rest of the region could expect a further 40 to 50mm.

Roads closed in Tasman District as of 2pm:

Gowan Bridge – Flood damage – Closed

Paton Rd Switchbacks – Flooding – Closed

Motueka Valley Highway - McCleans – Slips & trees – Closed

Higgins/Barton Lane intersection – Flooding – Closed

Westbank 5km up from Brooklyn – Trees down – Closed

Riwaka-Sandy Bay Rd - Slip - One Lane in places

Motueka West bank/Graham Valley Ford – Flooding – Closed

Kaiteri Sandy Bay near Ngaio Bay – Slips – One Lane in places

Motueka Valley Highway near Pokororo RP18.3 – Slip – Closed

Dovedale Hill 2km from Pigeon Valley – Trees down – Closed

Road closures can be checked on the Tasman District Council website here