A dozen families set to gain from Habitat for Humanity loan

Nick Clarke, general manager of Habitat for Humanity Nelson at the new Habitat Hub, Main Rd, Stoke. Habitat for Humanity has been given a government loan of $13.3 million, of which Nelson is getting more than $3 million to house 12 families.

Twelve families will be helped into secure housing in Nelson and Richmond after Habitat for Humanity was given a multi-million government loan.

Nelson has secured a $3.25m share of a $13.8 million zero-interest government loan to Habitat for Humanity.

Nelson general manager Nick Clarke said this money would enable 12 families to benefit from its home-ownership model.

The organisation received the funding through the Progressive Home Ownership (PHO) programme. Nationally it will partially fund the construction, or purchase, of homes in Dunedin, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, and Auckland as well as Nelson.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Nick Clarke, the general manager of Habitat for Humanity Nelson, welcomed the loan and the ability to house more families and individuals.

Clarke said owning a home was a “fundamental right” and he was “thrilled” that the Government had “seen that, recognised that, grappled with the pilot of the model and then rolled it out in this phase two funding which we’ve been fortunate to benefit from as well”.

He said having the ability to house more families and individuals was a “real game-changer”.

Paying rent and living with the uncertainty of not knowing when a landlord was going to terminate their contract, put whānau on edge. Through the Habitat model, people could feel safe the place was theirs; “they’re invested in it”, he said.

The knock on effect was homeowners engaged more in the community, he said.

“You start to participate in stuff more locally because you’re not worried about whether you’re going to be evicted from a tenant's property.”

And it gave people more pride to live in a home they had helped establish.

“They’re investing in quite a tangible way.”

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Habitat for Humanity general manager Nick Clarke says the more than $3 million will help house another 12 families in the region.

Stage one of the funding has allowed a co-housing development on Main Rd Stoke, which includes 12 two and three-bedroom homes. Stage two of funding would allow a further five homes in Richmond’s Queen St and another seven on Main Rd, Stoke.

Clarke said during the 25 years the organisation had been functioning in the Nelson region, it had averaged one house build a year with help from funding, and support from locals through the Habitat for Humanity op shop, the Nook Cafe and Restore in Motueka. But these numbers had jumped with government funding.

To be eligible applicants had to be in serious housing need, willing to partner with Habitat and participate in the build. They could not have more than $5000 debt and needed to have an income that allowed them to service a loan.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Storm Nathan, left, with her new neighbours Natalie Gates, Buster Dutch and Zaylah, moved in to her new Motueka home she helped establish in June.

The charity then finds land, gets skilled builders and volunteers to build a house, selects a family in housing need who move in and pay rent until they are in the position to access finance to enable them to buy the property.

When the family are in a position to purchase the home, their rent paid is given back to them for a deposit.

Clarke said the model was “a hand up, not a hand out”.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Natalie Gates, Buster Dutch, Zaylah, 1 and family will move into their new Habitat for Humanity home in Motueka over the weekend.

“They are contributing to bringing those properties to fruition too” including helping with painting or landscaping.

“Aside from the fact we’re really, really grateful [for the loan], this is a big step forward for us in ensuring everyone has a decent place to live, which is what we’re working towards.”

Earlier this year, Storm Nathan benefited from the initiative with a three-bedroom home. The mum of two was displaced through the Christchurch quakes and moved to Motueka where she lived in a caravan for months while looking for a rental.

Nathan said the chance to rent to own with Habitat was a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and gave her whānau the opportunity “to be settled, and I have an investment for my children”.

She was paying $310 a week in rent and when the family moved into their new home, that amount was likely to be similar, but it would be going towards the deposit for their first home.