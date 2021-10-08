Council asks Motueka Recreation Centre users to wear masks

Tasman District Council has asked users of the Motueka Recreation Centre to wear masks unless they had an exemption.

The Motueka Recreation Centre will reopen Saturday morning after being closed for the entirety of Friday.

Sport Tasman active communities manager Scott Tambisari said the centre was closed for health and safety reasons, and it would be reopened as soon as possible.

Tasman District Council community relations manager Chris Choat said the recreation centre was closed by Sport Tasman, and would reopen tomorrow at 9am.

He said the council was asking visitors to respect the health of the recreation centre’s staff and other users by wearing a mask unless they had an exemption.