Old hangar to be removed at Nelson Airport

Hangar 3 at Nelson Airport, built by the RNZAF in 1941, is being demolished to make way for a modern rescue fire centre.

A disused 70-year-old Nelson Airport hangar, built by the Air Force, will be demolished and replaced with a new rescue fire centre.

Hangar 3 was built by the RNZAF in 1941 but has largely sat idle for the last seven years. It was most recently used by Helicopters New Zealand from the 1960s until 2014.

Airport chief executive Mark Thompson said the Hangar 3 site was earmarked for a modern rescue fire centre that would house the newly acquired Rosenbaur Panther fire truck, and future hangar developments.

The Hangar 3 removal will start on October 21. Asbestos will be removed from the building first before demolition, and native timbers will be recycled for furniture.

“It is expected that construction on the planned new facilities will get underway next year, however, with the challenges brought on by the pandemic we are taking a realistically flexible approach to such timeframes,” Thompson said.